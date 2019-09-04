Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Increased Stake in Facebook (FB); Bloom Tree Partners Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Cut as Market Valuation Declined

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 54,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 255,691 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.65M, down from 310,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $456.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $175.3. About 4.25M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma Challenges Mark Zuckerberg to `Fix’ Facebook; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $2.26B; 25/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland: sources – The Edge Markets; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CITADEL SECURITIES LLC FOCUSING ON ‘DEVELOPING EXPERTISE’ IN 2018 IN NEW AND EXISTING AREAS INCLUDING ETFS, LOW LATENCY, OPTIONS, ARBITRAGE – MEMO; 30/05/2018 – Xperi Announces DTS Sound Integration in Alibaba TmallGenie C1 Smart Speaker; 17/04/2018 – KBS – UNIT AUTHORIZED Sl TENG E-COMMERCE TO OPEN, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN ONLINE STORES THROUGH AMAZON, ALIBABA EXPRESS TO SELL UNIT’S PRODUCTS; 31/05/2018 – That announcement followed the company earlier raising $600 million in funds from Alibaba, Suning.com and Temasek; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Snags Carlyle, CPPIB for $10 Billion Funding – Bloomberg

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 6,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $522.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $187.13. About 6.04 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica to File for Bankruptcy After Misuse of Facebook Data; 24/04/2018 – Google has more information on users than Facebook, notes one venture capitalist; 09/04/2018 – VIETNAM ACTIVISTS CRITICIZE FACEBOOK’S TAKEDOWN POLICIES; 23/03/2018 – CORRECT: GERMAN JUSTICE MIN, FACEBOOK OFFICIALS MEET MARCH 26; 10/04/2018 – Facebook is the least-trusted major tech company; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook launching a new team dedicated to blockchain – Recode; 02/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg said an independent ‘Supreme Court’ could fix Facebook’s content problems; 27/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WHISTLEBLOWER TELLS BRITISH LAWMAKERS THAT CANADIAN FIRM AGGREGATE IQ WORKED ON SOFTWARE WHICH WAS LATER USED TO IDENTIFY REPUBLICAN VOTERS IN U.S. ELECTION; 05/03/2018 – Ex-Trump aide Nunberg says will not comply with Russia probe subpoena

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $918.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 475,298 shares to 819,965 shares, valued at $43.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc (Put).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 35.92 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

