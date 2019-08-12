Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Increased Position in Facebook (FB) by $305,440; Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Stock Value Rose While Water Island Capital Trimmed Its Position

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 87.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 168,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 24,448 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 193,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $532.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.34. About 354,978 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 6,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS “STRONGLY DENIES” CLAIMS RECENTLY MADE IN THE MEDIA; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Sun: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016; 01/05/2018 – Watch Mark Zuckerberg speak at Facebook’s F8 developer conference; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS ‘THERE WILL ALWAYS BE A VERSION OF FACEBOOK THAT IS FREE’; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data in light of; 04/04/2018 – Facebook says data leak hits 87 mln users, widening privacy scandal; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Highlights a New Worry List for Big Tech: Markets Live; 21/03/2018 – Tech giants including Google, Amazon and Facebook could soon face higher taxes in Europe; 21/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony on Tuesday before European Union regulators will be livestreamed The Facebook CEO is headed overseas “as soon as possible.”; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK UPDATES PRIVACY TOOLS, TO ALLOW USERS TO DELETE DATA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,582 were reported by Df Dent Inc. Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt has invested 1.92% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Waverton Invest Mgmt owns 12,892 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 3,336 are owned by Carroll Assoc. Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt reported 0.29% stake. Parus Fin (Uk) Limited has 20.64% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Navellier & Assocs holds 2,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Amer Assets Investment Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 14,758 were reported by Regal Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Mason Street Limited Liability Company has invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Company owns 13.75M shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Lvw Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,312 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Co reported 340,960 shares stake. Economic Planning Gp Adv holds 0.07% or 1,432 shares. Wellington Shields Mngmt Limited Company reported 25,052 shares.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tribune Media Co by 1.47M shares to 3.45M shares, valued at $158.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 2,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT).