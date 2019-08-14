Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Increased Its Holding in Facebook (FB) by $305,440; As U S Bancorp (USB) Share Value Rose, Shareholder United Fire Group Decreased Its Position by $912,000

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 6,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $512.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $8.74 during the last trading session, reaching $179.71. About 16.67 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – German cartel office investigates Facebook’s use of data from partner websites; 06/04/2018 – Facebook Rushes to Get Ahead of Congress With Issue-Ad Crackdown; 04/04/2018 – Facebook issued the updated number is a lengthy post by CTO Mike Schroepfer about its privacy changes, including restricting third party app access and deleting old logs of messages; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg: ‘There will always be a version of Facebook that is free’; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Vietnam moves to reign in Facebook and Google; 26/03/2018 – $FB -5% .. FTC confirms it’s investigating data practices; 17/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES NEW LAW TO FORCE TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES TO HAND POLICE OVERSEAS DATA; 09/04/2018 – Facebook has seized the people’s assets and must pay; 01/05/2018 – FB: Zuckerberg on WhatsApp: 2B minutes in video calls on WhatsApp alone. Group video calling is being added “soon”. #F8 – ! $FB; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Ryan Costello Says Regulating Facebook Should Be Done ‘Slowly and Cautiously’ (Video)

United Fire Group Inc decreased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Fire Group Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 518,675 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00M, down from 537,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Fire Group Inc who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $50.9. About 8.67 million shares traded or 62.00% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lyon Street Cap Lc has invested 2.73% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gsa Partners Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,498 shares. Montag A And Assoc Inc owns 4,573 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 1.31% or 2.76 million shares in its portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) owns 3,200 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Parsons Mngmt Ri invested in 0.08% or 4,357 shares. Country Trust Natl Bank holds 218,367 shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. Polar Asset Prtn reported 227,000 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hartline Investment has 0.14% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,217 shares. L & S Advisors accumulated 1.24% or 55,097 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services holds 0.28% or 406,821 shares in its portfolio. 38,079 were accumulated by Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc). Welch Limited Ny reported 2.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Whalerock Point Prns Lc invested 0.98% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Melvin Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 500,000 shares.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 11.46 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

United Fire Group Inc, which manages about $268.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 15,500 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Investment owns 0.53% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 115,557 shares. Fil Limited, Bermuda-based fund reported 6.96 million shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% or 20,400 shares. 7,138 were reported by Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability. 8,441 were accumulated by Maryland Cap Mgmt. Private Ocean Limited Liability Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Howland Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.63% or 161,245 shares. Fort Washington Inv Oh accumulated 0.27% or 490,795 shares. Montecito Commercial Bank & owns 4,528 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Liberty Cap Management invested 1.52% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Doheny Asset Ca invested in 0.54% or 13,132 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 2.25M shares or 0.27% of the stock. Grimes & Inc has invested 0.1% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Dana Invest Advsrs, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 23,470 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).