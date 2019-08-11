Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Increased Its Holding in Facebook (FB) by $305,440 as Market Value Rose; Comcast New (CMCSA) Stock Declined While Act Ii Management LP Upped Stake by $975,000

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 215,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60 million, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $42.93. About 15.78 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast Formalizes Sky Bid in Challenge to Rupert Murdoch’s Fox; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC – CO, COMCAST & COX CREATING A NEW DIVISION WITHIN NCC MEDIA; 26/04/2018 – TCI IS SAID TO EXIT COMCAST, DOESN’T PLAN TO BE ACTIVIST ON FOX; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Says That Comcast’s Firm Offer For Sky Will Not Impact Ratings; 03/04/2018 – Matthew Keys: NBC News citing sources: Female shooter involved in YouTube HQ incident is dead; 16/04/2018 – Xfinity Communities Property Manager and Resident Portals Streamline the Customer Experience; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Chinese ex-fund manager must face U.S. SEC’s insider trading claims -judge; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Adds Smith & Nephew, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast:

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 6,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FACEBOOK SAYS FTC TOLD CO IT WILL SEND A LETTER REGARDING DATA ACQUIRED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, BUT DOES NOT HAVE INDICATION OF A FORMAL PROBE (CLARIFIES THAT FTC HAS NOT SENT A LETTER YET); 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Dead; 02/04/2018 – Amazon Tweet Storm, Facebook Flap Raise Regulatory Threat to FANGs: Analyst — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg reportedly deploys ‘secret police’ to catch leakers at Facebook; 12/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg faced his second day of grilling from lawmakers in Washington on Wednesday; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Spotify, Buys More Facebook; 07/03/2018 – Some advertising agencies are recommending against buying certain types of Facebook ads; 08/03/2018 – U.S. appeals court in San Francisco will hear net neutrality appeal; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK HAS 200 PEOPLE WORKING ON COUNTERTERRORISM; 20/03/2018 – Facebook facing a level of uncertainty it hasn’t seen before, Goldman Sachs says

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset Management stated it has 1.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Westover Advsrs holds 0.21% or 2,389 shares in its portfolio. Wg Shaheen Associate Dba Whitney invested 2.64% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). State Bank Of Stockton holds 5,311 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.78% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.8% or 75,495 shares. Redwood Cap Lc owns 25,000 shares. Academy Cap Management Incorporated Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 99,790 shares. Winch Advisory Ser Lc holds 5,570 shares. Ohio-based Private Trust Na has invested 0.65% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Capstone Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 8,099 shares. Ellington Group Limited Liability Corp reported 14,000 shares. 713,193 were accumulated by Banque Pictet And Cie. New York-based Strategic Fincl Serv Inc has invested 0.57% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Putnam Investments Ltd Llc holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.52 million shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22M and $120.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 20,000 shares to 156,672 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,000 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23.96M are owned by Harris Associates L P. Moreover, Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt has 1.91% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 570,250 shares. Fin Counselors holds 36,540 shares. Hilton Cap Mgmt owns 6,563 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Northeast Fincl Consultants invested in 26,672 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Mgmt owns 155,669 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Academy Cap Mngmt Tx invested in 365,759 shares or 3.39% of the stock. Martin & Com Tn has 41,321 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 1.14 million shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 974,923 shares. First Personal Financial holds 0.17% or 13,699 shares in its portfolio. Artisan Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 1.99 million shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 15.82M shares. Donaldson Cap Mgmt Limited has invested 0.4% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Guardian Cap Advisors LP holds 5,285 shares.