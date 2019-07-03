Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Holds Position in Facebook (FB); Claar Advisors Position in Air Prods & Chems (APD) Upped by $1.90 Million as Market Value Rose

Claar Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.10M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $230.27. About 713,298 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 6,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $556.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $195. About 9.05 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Facebook CEO says his own data was shared by Cambridge Analytica; 26/03/2018 – EU JUSTICE COMMISSIONER ASKS FACEBOOK IF “ABSOLUTELY CERTAIN” THAT THE CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SCENARIO COULD NOT BE REPEATED TODAY; 28/03/2018 – Investors rotated out of the technology sector, following an uproar over the alleged misuse of Facebook users’ data by political consultants Cambridge Analytica; 02/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg fires back at Tim Cook’s Facebook criticism – ‘extremely glib’; 20/03/2018 – Facebook: The Case for Not Getting Ahead of the Story — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – Playboy said Wednesday that it would be exiting Facebook and deactivating each of its accounts; 04/04/2018 – Facebook raises the number of users impacted by Cambridge Analytica leak to 87 million; 03/04/2018 – MediaRadar CEO Sees Advertisers Leaving Facebook for Snap (Video); 15/04/2018 – Facebook was warned of third-party breaches and potential government regulation more than 6 years ago; 11/04/2018 – lnstagram to allow users to download their data

Claar Advisors Llc, which manages about $367.72 million and $207.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 5,777 shares to 82,207 shares, valued at $16.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth reported 0.17% stake. Hartford Inv Mgmt has invested 0.15% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Spinnaker has 3,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Trust Of Vermont has invested 0.94% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Financial Architects reported 500 shares. Adage Ptnrs Group Ltd Liability accumulated 275,381 shares. The Maryland-based Family Firm has invested 0.07% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co has 0.06% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Essex Invest Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 30 shares. Wendell David Associate invested in 17,607 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Sabal Trust Company owns 4,298 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 0.12% or 307,104 shares. Caprock Grp Inc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). First Personal Fincl Svcs stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Tcw Grp reported 0.07% stake.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Air Products to Supply POSCO Chemical’s New Cathode Material Manufacturing Site in Gwangyang, South Korea – PRNewswire” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Air Products and Chemicals Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Barron’s names 7 dividend picks – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Air Products to build second California liquid hydrogen production plant – Seeking Alpha” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Air Products -3% after earnings miss, downside Q2 earnings guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 25, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Facebook (Nasdaq:FB) Announces PyRobot Framework and Google (Nasdaq:GOOG) Brain’s NLP Model XLNet Outperforms BERT Platform – InvestorIdeas.com” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: FB, GE, TTD – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon.com: The Lilliputians Have Landed – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 18, 2019 : MGI, FB, AMD, BYND, QQQ, SNAP, TLT, BHVN, STM, BAC, NOK, GE – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AMZN Likely to Take Ad Market by Storm: FB, GOOGL on Alert! – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.