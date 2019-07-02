Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Holding in Anthem (ANTM) Cut by $638,575 as Share Price Declined; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Value Rose, Tuttle Tactical Management Cut Holding

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 88.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 35,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,447 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $450,000, down from 40,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $113.75. About 8.98 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/03/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #Saudi Crown Prince meets with the heads of JP Morgan Bank and Morgan Stanley in #NewYork ||…; 18/05/2018 – UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG UNIQ.Vl : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.8 EUROS FROM 10 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECTS FY2018 FIRMWIDE NET INTEREST INCOME TO BE $54 BLN – $55 BLN; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CO-PRESIDENT DANIEL PINTO COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 03/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Noninterest Revenue $15.1B; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Names Leung, Global Co-Head of Equities, as China CEO; 11/05/2018 – EXPERIAN PLC EXPN.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1900P FROM 1785P; 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 14/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 3,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $279.83. About 1.21 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Anthem to acquire Beacon Health Options – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Empire BlueCross names Jason O’Malley as new Albany market leader – Albany Business Review – Albany Business Review” published on June 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “First Columbia starts construction on Century Hill Plaza buildings for Empire BlueCross – Albany Business Review – Albany Business Review” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ConocoPhillips (COP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Health insurers in red after Dem debate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 EPS, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19B for 15.14 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc, which manages about $221.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets (FEM) by 23,115 shares to 108,535 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust Series I by 10,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Mark (VEA).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27 billion for 11.15 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Financial Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.63% or 82,234 shares. 533,363 were accumulated by Cibc World Markets. Boyar Asset Mngmt reported 5.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wetherby Asset Mgmt invested in 63,412 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp, Colorado-based fund reported 13,127 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 1.66% or 298,200 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas Corp invested in 631,487 shares or 1.84% of the stock. Clean Yield Grp stated it has 0.21% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Perkins Coie has invested 0.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mawer Investment Mngmt holds 2.89% or 4.01 million shares in its portfolio. First Bank holds 1.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 143,844 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank owns 2.25 million shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Texas Capital Financial Bank Tx holds 1.38% or 7,500 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Stocks close higher with S&P 500 up 17% for year to date ahead of U.S. – China trade talks – MarketWatch” on June 28, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Wall Street looks to earnings after strongest June in decades – StreetInsider.com” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “AB InBev seeks $9.8 billion for Asia stake in world’s largest 2019 IPO – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. 5,000 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S. Beer Lori A sold $1.40M worth of stock or 13,341 shares. Shares for $1.96M were sold by Scher Peter. On Tuesday, January 29 Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 3,022 shares. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Thursday, April 18. 5,831 shares valued at $599,304 were sold by BACON ASHLEY on Sunday, January 13.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $497.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 31,983 shares to 44,079 shares, valued at $5.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 53,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,712 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).