Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Has Upped By $305,440 Its Facebook (FB) Position; Cerner (CERN) Covered By 5 Bulls

Among 6 analysts covering Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cerner had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, May 21. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, March 12. The stock of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 10. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Overweight” on Monday, July 8. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Wednesday, April 10. The stock of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 24 by Canaccord Genuity. See Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) latest ratings:

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 30.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc acquired 1,840 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc holds 7,952 shares with $1.33M value, up from 6,112 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $577.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $202.26. About 11.90M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – BNN: Facebook whistleblower Chris Wylie pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 05/04/2018 – CANADA INVESTIGATION TO DETERMINE IF FACEBOOK, AGGREGATEIQ BROKE FEDERAL, PROVINCIAL PERSONAL PRIVACY RULES; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – IN MARCH 2017, COMPLETED INTERNAL AUDIT TO CONFIRM ALL GSR DATA WAS DELETED; CERTIFIED TO FACEBOOK FIRM HOLDS NO DATA FROM GSR; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley at Facebook Hearing: Consumers Need Transparency about Handling of Personal Data; 03/04/2018 – Facebook Rolls Out News Feed Update to Add Context; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Dollar loses momentum; China to slash import tariff on autos; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Facebook CEO says no plans to extend all of European privacy law globally; 19/03/2018 – Lasry made his comments after reports on Friday said political analytics firm Cambridge Analytica was able to collect data on 50 million people’s Facebook profiles without their consent; 04/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook hasn’t felt ‘any meaningful impact’ in its usage or business in the wake of its privacy scandal $FB; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Facebook’s `suggested friends’ feature is boon to terrorists: study

The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $71.81. About 1.68M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand; 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform; 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity. 9,000 shares were bought by GREISCH JOHN J, worth $608,130 on Thursday, May 2.

Cerner Corporation designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts, and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware, and content solutions for health care organizations and clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $23.37 billion. The firm offers Cerner Millennium architecture, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individualÂ’s electronic health record at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers. It has a 37.42 P/E ratio. It also provides HealtheIntent platform, a cloud platform that enables organizations to aggregate, transform, and reconcile data across the continuum of care, as well as assists to enhance outcomes and lower costs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Stretch Colin sold $124,035. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Among 16 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Facebook had 37 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, February 25. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 31 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight”. On Thursday, January 31 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Nomura. Bank of America maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, January 31, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $155 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Rosenblatt.

