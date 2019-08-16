Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Has Trimmed Position in Anthem (ANTM) by $638,575 as Stock Price Rose; As Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) Market Value Rose, Holder Canyon Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Holding by $139.18 Million

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by 74.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 11.60M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The hedge fund held 3.94M shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.70 million, down from 15.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.8. About 4.57 million shares traded or 23.32% up from the average. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 26/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 31/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 5; 18/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Dividend of 7.5c; 02/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 10/04/2018 – The Gluten Free Bar Captures Top Packaging Award at Natural Products Expo in Graphic Packaging’s Collapsible Cup; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging: Price Increases Will Positively Affect Results in Second Half of 2018 and 201

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 3,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $274.11. About 1.16 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS

More notable recent Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s (NYSE:GPK) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Earnings Blitz And Autonomy Talk – Seeking Alpha” published on April 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Graphic Packaging Completes Acquisition of Letica Foodservice Assets – PR Newswire” with publication date: October 01, 2018.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20B and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 23.00M shares to 60.00 million shares, valued at $66.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 119,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oi S A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold GPK shares while 66 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 327.53 million shares or 1.14% less from 331.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 13.31 million shares in its portfolio. Luminus Lc accumulated 321,000 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 102,253 were accumulated by Us Bancshares De. Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 546,035 shares. Rothschild And Asset Management Us Incorporated has invested 0.24% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Canyon Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 3.94 million shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Dean Management holds 1.56% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) or 73,705 shares. Legal General Group Inc Plc owns 275,149 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 80,445 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 27.03 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Advsr Limited Partnership owns 798,178 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 254,200 shares. Connable Office reported 19,790 shares. Carlson Limited Partnership holds 0.13% or 593,323 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. GPK’s profit will be $55.86M for 16.84 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Graphic Packaging Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.83% negative EPS growth.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc, which manages about $221.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Us Multifactor Etf by 5,100 shares to 30,338 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,288 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Val (IJS).