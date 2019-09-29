Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Has Raised Position in Mastercard Class A (MA) by $602,976 as Shares Rose; Shareholder Cornerstone Investment Partners Has Upped Raytheon Company (RTN) Holding

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) by 233.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 2,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 3,264 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $863,000, up from 980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $269.13. About 2.95M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 38,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 202,018 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.13M, up from 163,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $195.52. About 1.36 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs agreement with U.S. government for Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense system; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018; 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Architects holds 4,805 shares. Trb Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab reported 1.42 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Company stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 30,817 shares. Churchill Mgmt owns 45,515 shares. Hodges Cap Mgmt holds 2,175 shares. First Comml Bank Trust reported 5,875 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Sather Gru invested 4.21% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Destination Wealth Mngmt has 1.87% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 128,129 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited reported 659,061 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation owns 614,369 shares. Moors Cabot accumulated 5,704 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.69% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Blair William Il accumulated 1.17 million shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61B and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12,516 shares to 652,179 shares, valued at $54.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (NYSE:SPR) by 148,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,555 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).