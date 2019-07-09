Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Has Raised Its Stake in Facebook (FB) as Shares Rose; Peapack Gladstone Financial Position in Ptc (PTC) Decreased by $1.20 Million as Shares Declined

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 6,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $558.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $195.76. About 9.72M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Bickert says that Facebook has difficulty combating fake news and the community does not want them policing the truth; 26/03/2018 – $FB -5% .. FTC confirms it’s investigating data practices; 22/03/2018 – LAWMAKERS SAY FACEBOOK BRIEFED COMMITTEE STAFF YESTERDAY BUT ‘MANY QUESTIONS WERE LEFT UNANSWERED’; 02/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: Facebook Faces Calls to Further Protect User Privacy; 14/05/2018 – BOOKER URGES FB WORK TO CREATE INDUSTRY-WIDE ETHICAL FRAMEWORKS; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2 percent and 1.5 percent gains in Netflix and Amazon; 28/05/2018 – Facebook is now labeling political ads to try and prevent another Russian situation. Via @KurtWagner8:; 19/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica Fallout; Duopoly Ad Market Share Dips; Meredith Job Cuts; 28/03/2018 – Tim Cook on Facebook’s data leak scandal: ‘I wouldn’t be in this situation’; 29/03/2018 – FB: Facebook was informed privacy breach app might sell user data

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 51.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 13,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,443 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, down from 25,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $90.77. About 969,165 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY’18 EPS (GAAP) $0.31 -$0.38; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 24/05/2018 – Ectobox Announces IoT Partnership with PTC; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 14/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – C-RAD AB: C-RAD SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT TO EQUIP ZON-PTC, A; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. 2Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 31C; 29/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Revival: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES, EST. 42.80B; 08/03/2018 – Staples Solutions Goes Live with PTC’s Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solution

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 69,893 are held by Hap Trading Ltd Llc. Toronto Dominion Bankshares has invested 0.54% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Granite Prtn Lc owns 0.8% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 84,214 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 10,050 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Veritable LP has invested 0.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Guardian Limited Partnership stated it has 13,819 shares. Baillie Gifford & Com reported 2.88% stake. California Employees Retirement owns 4.10 million shares. Jnba Finance Advisors, Minnesota-based fund reported 2,405 shares. 11,408 are held by Intersect Capital Ltd Com. 1,905 were reported by Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corporation. Kessler Investment Group Incorporated Lc has invested 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Addison Cap Communication holds 0.6% or 4,700 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corp accumulated 1.71% or 2.81 million shares. First Long Island Invsts Lc reported 130,689 shares stake.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23. 15,900 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $2.39 million were sold by Cox Christopher K. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey Associate holds 0.49% or 79,820 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset holds 1.33M shares. Brant Point Investment Mgmt invested in 163,405 shares or 1.89% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 44,586 shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Pa holds 0.01% or 35,592 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% or 13,631 shares. Invesco Limited holds 84,001 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Praesidium Invest Mngmt Communication Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.85 million shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Co has 783,463 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) reported 0.05% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Signaturefd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Lagoda Invest Limited Partnership accumulated 94,513 shares. Moreover, Amp Invsts Ltd has 0.01% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 28,940 shares. Fil reported 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Capital Advisers Llc holds 3,620 shares.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) by 11,400 shares to 73,093 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 43,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 384,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).