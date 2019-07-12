Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Has Raised Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $305,440; Associated Banc-Corp Has Trimmed Air Prods & Chems (APD) Position by $889,770; Market Valuation Rose

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 4,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,096 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.07 million, down from 109,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $225.78. About 332,308 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 6,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $572.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $201.89. About 7.29 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – U.S. congressional panels probe whether Russia got Facebook data; 21/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: “Signs of systemic mismanagement” at Facebook; 11/04/2018 – The development follows Facebook’s efforts to purge IRA-related accounts from its network; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: 85% OF U.S. LAW ENFORCEMENT REQUESTS PRODUCED DATA; 17/03/2018 – Facebook Suspends Cambridge Analytica for Failing to Delete User Data; 11/04/2018 – The Facebook founder and CEO spent nearly five hours addressing members of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees Tuesday; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 19/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS IN STATEMENT OFFICE IS INITIATING INQUIRY INTO FACEBOOK DATA POLICIES FOLLOWING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA REPORTS; 19/03/2018 – Lawmakers Want to Hear From Facebook’s Zuckerberg Directly (Video); 18/04/2018 – David Ingram: Exclusive: Under Facebook’s new terms of service, 1.5 billion users are being switched away from agreements with

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Investment Mgmt Incorporated invested in 34,800 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 13,897 shares in its portfolio. 397,918 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Tru Department Mb Commercial Bank N A owns 364 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Cleararc Cap stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Investec Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.12% or 158,943 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Communication holds 0.65% or 643,159 shares in its portfolio. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 16,084 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Grp Inc Lc reported 0.06% stake. Guardian reported 2,661 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Maine-based Spinnaker Trust has invested 0.06% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca reported 2,467 shares. Cap Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Saturna Cap invested in 1.12% or 201,500 shares.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,668 shares to 179,346 shares, valued at $10.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 9.74% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.95 per share. APD’s profit will be $474.21 million for 26.38 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374. On Wednesday, January 23 Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 55,000 shares. $124,035 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Stretch Colin.