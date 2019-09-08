Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Has Lowered Its Position in Anthem (ANTM) by $638,575; As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Share Value Rose, Holder Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Lowered by $1.08 Million Its Position

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44 million, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $77.39. About 2.51 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 3,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $249.38. About 2.24M shares traded or 60.49% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $752.79M for 14.88 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 12,415 shares to 208,731 shares, valued at $6.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 42,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Driehaus Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has 4,548 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot And Com Ma invested in 6,132 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). De Burlo Gru Incorporated Inc invested 2.15% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Nicholas Inv Partners Limited Partnership has 0.77% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 119,542 shares. Glenmede Trust Communication Na owns 0.23% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 693,790 shares. Renaissance Gru Ltd Co holds 3,954 shares. The Australia-based Amp Cap Invsts Ltd has invested 0.15% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 68,071 are held by Advsr Asset Mngmt. Zwj Counsel holds 2.27% or 381,525 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And owns 20,882 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Natixis has 0.16% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 359,684 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa, a France-based fund reported 348,249 shares. Wetherby Asset Management invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Burney holds 13,512 shares.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.28B for 12.99 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

