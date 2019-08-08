Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Has Lifted Stake in Facebook (FB) by $305,440 as Share Price Rose; Adobe (ADBE) Holder Royal Bank Of Canada Boosted Holding by $512.78 Million

Royal Bank Of Canada increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 13671.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada bought 1.93M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 1.94 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $517.48 million, up from 14,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.50B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $6.59 during the last trading session, reaching $295.61. About 1.42 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 6,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $549.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $189.1. About 8.67 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/04/2018 – A U.S. federal judge ruled on Monday that Facebook must face a class action lawsuit alleging that the social network unlawfully created facial templates for people without their permission; 23/04/2018 – Alphabet Earnings: Signs of Weakness But at Least It’s Not Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – China Xinhua News: #BREAKING: British parliament summons #Facebook founder #MarkZuckerberg to explain claims that massive user; 09/03/2018 – MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL – 25-GAME PACKAGE OF WEEKLY BROADCASTS TO BE DISTRIBUTED EXCLUSIVELY ON FACEBOOK WATCH IN U.S. VIA MLB LIVE SHOW PAGE; 27/03/2018 – Vero, billed as an alternative app to Facebook, allows image sharing free from ads and free from data-driven algorithms; 20/03/2018 – Facebook Sued by Investors Over Leak (Video); 09/04/2018 – Cambridge Analytica whistleblower says Facebook users’ data could be stored in Russia; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Duncan: Rep. Jeff Duncan Questioned Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 01/05/2018 – Facebook Plans a New Dating Feature, Sending Match, IAC Plunging; 28/03/2018 – Facebook moves to make privacy policies more transparent

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (Call) (NYSE:LYV) by 14,027 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) by 57,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,186 shares, and cut its stake in Scansource Inc (NASDAQ:SCSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ems Limited Partnership reported 182,290 shares stake. Mirae Asset Global Invs holds 0.54% or 276,090 shares in its portfolio. Sageworth Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bluestein R H Company has invested 1.19% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Farmers Bankshares holds 81 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Marshall Wace Llp reported 185,084 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 198,525 shares stake. Td Asset has invested 0.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc invested 1.59% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Invesco Ltd holds 0.52% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 5.80M shares. Tradition Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,900 shares. Fulton Bank & Trust Na has 0.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,263 shares. Moneta Gru Investment Advsr Ltd Co holds 788 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc has 4,456 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio.

