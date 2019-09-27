Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Has Increased Stake in Mastercard Class A (MA) as Market Valuation Rose; Beach Investment Management Raised Facebook (FB) Position by $351,260

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 78.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 1,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $801,000, up from 2,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $513.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $180.11. About 16.28M shares traded or 14.20% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – US needs to catch up with Europe to regulate tech giants like Facebook, congressman says; 15/05/2018 – RUSSIA ASKS FACEBOOK FOR INFORMATION ON DATA LEAK: INTERFAX; 20/03/2018 – Facebook released a statement Tuesday addressing allegations that data from 50 million accounts was allegedly deceptively used by a political data firm called Cambridge Analytica; 30/05/2018 – German data official to “react appropriately” to Facebook data exchange; 21/03/2018 – Users Abandon Facebook After Cambridge Analytica Findings; 22/05/2018 – SAME SETTINGS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO PEOPLE AROUND WORLD-ZUCKERBERG; 17/04/2018 – Facebook Opens Up Its Data — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – Facebook said it would send one of two senior executives to speak to British lawmakers; 24/05/2018 – Facebook users worldwide are being asked to review their privacy settings as GDPR looms; 28/03/2018 – Facebook, Yelp CEO Clash With Homeowners Over Housing Bill

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) by 233.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 2,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 3,264 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $863,000, up from 980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $273.89. About 2.80M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook: The Crowd Is Fearful – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “France calls for EU rules on cryptos – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Snap Is Now Among the Best Performing Tech Stocks of 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Entertainment Stocks Getting Crushed – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: Beyond Meat, Facebook and Boeing – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Mastercard Stock Could Continue to Rise Despite Predicted Economic Slowdown – Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard: Comparable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Crypto News: Mastercard Announces New Blockchain Payment System, Square Hires More Bitcoin Developers – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

