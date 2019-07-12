Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Has Decreased Anthem (ANTM) Stake by $638,575 as Share Value Declined; Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Declined While Northeast Financial Consultants Has Cut Its Stake

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 75.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 14,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,666 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252,000, down from 18,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $57.62. About 5.79 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 19/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Year Three of Be The First, Its $50 Million Initiative To Help Deliver a Tobacco-Free Generation; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 3,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.24B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $6.43 during the last trading session, reaching $310.31. About 1.28 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30B for 8.52 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. 2,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $105,600. MERLO LARRY J had sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73M. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821 on Monday, March 11. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CVS Stock Is Not Nearly as Cheap as You Might Think – Yahoo News” on April 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “CBD Products May Offer the Competitive Edge to Move Kroger Stock Higher – Investorplace.com” published on June 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “CVS Health Stock Has Cannibalized Itself – Investorplace.com” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Value Stocks to Buy for the Second Half – Investorplace.com” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers 07/11: (IMUX) (OMER) (DVAX) (CI) (CVS) (WW) (SNSS) (BBBY) (FAST) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spinnaker has invested 0.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Private Ocean Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 28,172 were reported by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lc. Ally holds 1.08% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 105,000 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.7% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Aviva Public Limited Com has 0.22% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 609,880 shares. Pioneer Trust Bankshares N A Or, Oregon-based fund reported 5,950 shares. 2,500 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset (Usa). Pennsylvania has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Communication invested in 811,883 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Northeast Mgmt invested 1.25% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Everence Capital has 0.29% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 30,581 shares. Sterling Limited Liability Co reported 0.79% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 307,541 are held by Gw Henssler And Assocs Ltd. Cacti Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 2.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86 billion and $900.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 10,697 shares to 45,665 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 18,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc, which manages about $221.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,881 shares to 24,288 shares, valued at $6.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ) by 4,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,739 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Anthem Inc (ANTM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is VMware, Inc. (VMW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With A Return On Equity Of 13%, Has Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Management Done Well? – Yahoo Finance” on June 09, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Anthem to reaffirm 2019 EPS guidance in investor meetings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “David Stonehouse Shows Investors How to Hedge Their Bets – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: July 05, 2019.