Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Has Cut Holding in Anthem (ANTM) by $638,575 as Market Value Rose; As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Market Value Rose, Holder Essex Financial Services Has Lowered Its Stake by $435,904

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 61.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 8,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 5,647 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282,000, down from 14,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 209,019 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 3,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $293.49. About 29,965 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 15.16 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc, which manages about $221.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Barclays 3 (IEI) by 6,078 shares to 20,931 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Mark (VEA) by 14,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,429 shares, and has risen its stake in I (USMV).

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $330.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 8,308 shares to 15,646 shares, valued at $784,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls Snyder Lc invested 0.3% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Trian Fund Mgmt Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 18.82M shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 14.31 million shares. Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corp invested in 1.01% or 66,572 shares. Palladium Prns Ltd Liability has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Finemark Bancorp And invested in 152,372 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 583,452 shares. Rockland Communication accumulated 5,942 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 18,125 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.3% stake. Florida-based Keating Invest Counselors has invested 0.28% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur reported 28,901 shares. Aldebaran Finance has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd holds 0.28% or 249,995 shares. Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Ltd Llc owns 14,864 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MondelÄ“z Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Mondelez International Stock Is Up 35% So Far in 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: BB&T, Mondelez International and Host Hotels and Resorts – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MondelÄ“z International Completes Acquisition of Majority Interest in Perfect Snacks® – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.40 million activity. Pleuhs Gerhard W. also sold $1.40 million worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on Wednesday, February 13.