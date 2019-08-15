Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Has Boosted Facebook (FB) Position by $305,440; Market Value Rose; Arete Wealth Advisors Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $396,940; Share Value Declined

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 223 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,984 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, up from 1,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $880.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $16.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1779.02. About 3.42M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Best Buy Spending to Fight Amazon; 14/03/2018 – Digital Benchmarking Firm L2 Inc Releases its 1st Ever Grocery Ranking Highlighting Amazon, Walmart, and H-E-B as Industry Lead; 15/03/2018 – WALMART WMT.N IS SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE ALLEGING UNLAWFUL CONDUCT IN E-COMMERCE BUSINESS LINKED TO COMPETITION FROM AMAZON.COM AMZN.O — COURT FILING; 22/03/2018 – Amazon Seeks Larger Whole Foods Stores to Support Delivery Plans; 25/04/2018 – It’s telling that $IRBT iRoomba is down even when they claim strong earnings; 18/04/2018 – Former rivals Amazon and Best Buy join forces to sell smart TVs; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Seals First-Look Deal with Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan; 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building personal robots that will roll out next year; 21/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive medical group is interested in health tech for older people, has talked with AARP:; 30/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘A League of Their Own’ TV Series in the Works at Amazon

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 6,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $522.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $183.01. About 11.13 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/05/2018 – David McCabe: Breaking: Lawmakers release all the Russian troll farm Facebook ads that ran before and after the 2016 election; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO DECLINES REQUEST TO APPEAR BEFORE U.K LAWMAKERS; 22/03/2018 – Zuckerberg, Facing Facebook’s Worst Crisis Yet, Pledges Better Privacy; 27/03/2018 – Sarah Frier: Breaking: Sources tell me Facebook will delay the unveiling of its home speaker amid privacy uproar, and they’ll; 29/05/2018 – FACEBOOK INC. IS SET TO OFFER ITS WHATSAPP PAYMENT SERVICES TO THE WHOLE OF INDIA AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 17/04/2018 – Investor urges Facebook to set up risk oversight committee; 26/04/2018 – Sheryl Sandberg delivered a brilliant, defiant defense of Facebook’s business; 16/03/2018 – Changes to Snap’s advertising marketplace could give it a shot at competing with Google and Facebook; 26/03/2018 – Facebook has come under intense scrutiny from users, lawmakers and investors following allegations from a whistleblower that it allowed British political consultancy Cambridge Analytica to improperly use data; 09/04/2018 – Facebook suspends another data analytics firm

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $479.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 6,212 shares to 5,783 shares, valued at $340,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty All Star Equity Fd (USA) by 468,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,542 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth reported 2,724 shares stake. Amer Research & has 2,448 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Moreover, Avenir Corp has 2.59% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 13,695 shares. 71,489 are owned by Nomura Holding Inc. Madison Inv reported 0% stake. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 1,616 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Hbk LP holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,535 shares. Cooperman Leon G invested in 0.82% or 7,500 shares. Lmr Prtn Llp reported 8,514 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 630,248 shares for 11.34% of their portfolio. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,736 shares or 3.95% of its portfolio. Boltwood Capital Mgmt stated it has 375 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. St Germain D J Inc reported 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lynch And Associate In has 0.24% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Scotia Incorporated reported 1.1% stake.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Weekly Market Preview: Tech Earnings Grabs The Spotlight (FB, TSLA, AMZN, SBUX, GOOGL) – Nasdaq” on July 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Shopify’s Reinvestment Is Only Just Beginning to Pay Off – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon, Salesforce, Google and IBM – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How Big Was Amazon’s Prime Day for 2019? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: AMZN, GE, BABA, GRUB – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Strong Growth Continues – Live Trading News” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: MANH,SNAP,FB – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “6 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Did Facebook’s Q2 Earn A Thumbs Up From Analysts? – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “As FTC settles with Facebook, NC continues to investigate how company handled user data – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: July 24, 2019.