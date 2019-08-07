Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Decreased Its Anthem (ANTM) Stake by $638,575; Share Price Rose; State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosted United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Position by $1.47 Million as Stock Value Rose

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 3,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $8.2 during the last trading session, reaching $282.85. About 133,157 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 18,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 174,659 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.94 million, up from 156,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $84.47. About 143,899 shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 21/03/2018 – Israel’s El Al Airlines posts deepening losses as market share shrinks; 07/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES-INCREASING SERVICE BETWEEN HOUSTON’S GEORGE BUSH INTERCONTINENTAL AIRPORT&HAVANA’S JOSÉ MARTÍ; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees 2Q Consolidated PRASM 13.70 Cents to 13.97 Cents; 24/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT TODAY; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – APRIL 2018 CONSOLIDATED LOAD FACTOR DECREASED 0.8 POINTS COMPARED TO APRIL 2017; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees 2Q Average Fuel Price $2.18 to $2.23 Per Gallon; 20/03/2018 – United Airlines pauses cargo-hold pet transport after missteps; 24/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES SAYS HAS REACHED ‘RESOLUTION’ WITH OWNERS OF PUPPY THAT DIED IN PLANE’S OVERHEAD BIN; 14/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – EXPANDS SERVICE BETWEEN NEW YORK/NEWARK AND 17 DESTINATIONS AND ADDS MORE MAINLINE AND LARGER REGIONAL JETS; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR OF 80.4 PCT VS 79.6 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) by 10,000 shares to 20,134 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,758 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. J Goldman & Co Ltd Partnership holds 77,272 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. British Columbia Inv Management has invested 0.01% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Lodge Hill Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 10.59% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Private Advisor Gp reported 0.01% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Hudock Cap Grp Incorporated Lc holds 590 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mgmt owns 11,169 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Prudential Fin Inc reported 515,041 shares stake. 29,290 are held by Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Utah Retirement System holds 20,314 shares. Bbt Mgmt Lc holds 0.54% or 5,379 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0.25% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Qs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 4,721 shares. Huntington Comml Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Edgestream Partners LP owns 87,589 shares.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 14.61 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc, which manages about $221.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Us Total Stock Mark (VTI) by 5,061 shares to 31,829 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust Series I by 10,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Us Multifactor Etf.

