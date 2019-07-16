Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Decreased Its Anthem (ANTM) Holding by $638,575 as Valuation Declined; General Dynamics (GD) Shareholder Pinnacle Associates LTD Lifted Its Holding by $422,162 as Stock Value Declined

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 5.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 2,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,120 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.48M, up from 47,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $186.4. About 1.18 million shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Rev $7.54B; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Selects TAG Farnborough Airport For Site Of New London-Area Service Center; 12/04/2018 – Gulfstream Leads Industry in Cabin Connectivity; 23/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – MULTIPLE-AWARD, INDEFINITE QUANTITY CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL VALUE OF ABOUT $200 MLN FOR ONE BASE YEAR WITH FOUR OPTION YEARS; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – SINGLE-AWARD TASK ORDER CONTRACT HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 09/04/2018 – BAE Systems Wins Additional Mk110 Naval Guns Contract for U.S. Navy LCS; 18/03/2018 – CACI Makes Bid for CSRA, Seeking to Break Up General Dynamics Deal for CSRA; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – ON MARCH 23, ENTERED INTO RESIGNATION & APPOINTMENT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS RESIGNING ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT; 21/03/2018 – LOCKHEED, GENERAL DYNAMICS ALSO AT SAUDI PRINCE’S U.S. MEETING; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TRANSACTION IS NOW VALUED AT $9.7 BLN, INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF $2.8 BLN IN CSRA DEBT

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 3,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $306.85. About 1.69 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc, which manages about $221.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ) by 4,058 shares to 23,739 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse All World Ex U (VEU).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 EPS, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19B for 16.60 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9,531 shares to 236,515 shares, valued at $36.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 53,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,596 shares, and cut its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).