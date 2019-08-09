Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Decreased Holding in Anthem (ANTM) by $638,575 as Valuation Rose; Norris Perne & French Llp Position In United Parcel Service (UPS) Was Has Increased

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 3,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $288.65. About 711,662 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 4,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 78,345 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.75 million, up from 74,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $117.55. About 2.16 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 04/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Announces USDA Will Soon Begin Accepting Sign-Ups for New and Improved Program that Will Assist Ohio; 25/05/2018 – UPS – MOST RECENTLY, WARREN SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER FOR XEROX CORPORATION; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Transport Adds Echo Global, Cuts UPS; 23/05/2018 – UPS TO BOOST CHARGE ON OVERSIZED ITEMS IN SMALL-PACKAGE NETWORK; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Balearic Islands To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Positive; 03/05/2018 – SCA UPS PRICES ON PUBLICATION PAPER; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been arguing over the post office’s cost structure through public filings with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal arm in charge of setting prices for the Postal Service; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE; 03/04/2018 – The UPS Store and Inc. Magazine Salute Small Businesses with a National Pitch Off Contest

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $759.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp Com (NYSE:VFC) by 5,153 shares to 134,957 shares, valued at $11.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 18,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,316 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. sold 9,112 shares worth $1.01M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Srb Corp has invested 0.07% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Miracle Mile Ltd Liability accumulated 46,090 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Daiwa Inc reported 36,628 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Stearns Fincl Service has 10,172 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Co reported 198,643 shares. Everett Harris Company Ca holds 2.68% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 924,458 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability reported 33,814 shares. Cibc Mkts has 266,694 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Goelzer Inv Management reported 25,469 shares. Bancshares Of Hawaii invested 0.08% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cooke & Bieler LP holds 1.73% or 861,963 shares in its portfolio. Redmond Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.26% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Impala Asset Management Lc holds 0.17% or 29,188 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.12% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, S&Co has 0.06% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 14.91 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.