Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Decreased Anthem (ANTM) Holding by $638,575; Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Shareholder Honeywell International Has Cut Its Stake as Share Price Rose

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 15.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 6,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The institutional investor held 34,263 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, down from 40,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $212.56. About 467,361 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE INCREASED 6.4% TO $2.17; 26/04/2018 – AVALONBAY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 23/05/2018 – AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $1.97; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY SEES 2Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.16 TO $2.22, EST. $2.21; 26/04/2018 – NEW SUPPLY IN AVB’S MARKETS IS 25,000 PER QUARTER IN ’18: CEO; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Net $141.6M; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Rev $560.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ AvalonBay Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 3,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $261.52. About 1.06 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.21 billion for 13.51 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc, which manages about $221.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ) by 4,058 shares to 23,739 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging M (IEMG) by 15,511 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold AVB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 124.21 million shares or 1.53% less from 126.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Washington-based Washington Tru Fincl Bank has invested 0% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Moreover, Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 440 shares. Connecticut-based Hartford Fincl Mngmt has invested 0% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Grassi Management reported 4,285 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 8,098 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 3,106 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.12% or 124,312 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Westwood Grp Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us stated it has 215,399 shares. Voloridge Invest Limited Liability Company holds 5,075 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Axa stated it has 0.19% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Natixis Advsr Lp owns 71,936 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Driehaus Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 6,770 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Keybank National Association Oh owns 14,303 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $256.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (NYSE:PEB) by 37,340 shares to 94,255 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) by 18,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR).

