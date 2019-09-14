Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Continues to Hold Holding in Mastercard Class A (MA); Visa (V) Stock Rose While Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Increased Its Stake

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) by 233.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 2,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 3,264 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $863,000, up from 980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $276.32. About 4.03 million shares traded or 16.97% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74M, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Milestone Group Inc accumulated 2,427 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Regions Financial has invested 0.7% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Amica Retiree Trust has 1.27% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sumitomo Life reported 64,962 shares stake. Essex Investment Mngmt Comm Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Kensico Cap Mngmt Corporation accumulated 9.02% or 2.86M shares. Crystal Rock Mgmt reported 3,144 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 19.78 million shares. Field & Main Retail Bank holds 3.72% or 23,374 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Indiana Trust Investment Mgmt invested in 0.76% or 8,012 shares. Finemark Bancorp & reported 46,606 shares. Gyroscope Cap Group Limited Liability Corp invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 1,873 were accumulated by Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va. Guild Invest Management holds 4,035 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $156.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 282,900 shares to 311,180 shares, valued at $16.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Gru has 67,814 shares. Bancorporation Of Hawaii has 32,568 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Montag A & Associate accumulated 33,724 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial reported 7.90M shares. Dorsey Whitney Ltd Liability reported 5,888 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id holds 0.02% or 822 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 277,502 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc invested in 0.37% or 4.88M shares. Moreover, Blume Capital Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 325 shares. Security Commercial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 0.63% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 2,033 shares. Raymond James Advsr holds 0.25% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 246,971 shares. Aspiriant Llc holds 0.1% or 4,340 shares. Athena Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 6,306 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. North Star Investment Management invested in 0.35% or 11,433 shares. Signature Est & Limited Liability Co stated it has 101,798 shares or 2.06% of all its holdings.

