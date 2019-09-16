Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Boosted Mastercard Class A (MA) Holding; Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund (RNP) Has 1.39 Sentiment

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) stake by 233.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc acquired 2,284 shares as Mastercard Inc Class A (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc holds 3,264 shares with $863,000 value, up from 980 last quarter. Mastercard Inc Class A now has $277.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $273.49. About 1.19 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®

Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund Inc (RNP) investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.35, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 32 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 23 cut down and sold positions in Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund Inc. The funds in our database now have: 6.88 million shares, down from 7.57 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 19 Increased: 19 New Position: 13.

Among 12 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32500 highest and $250 lowest target. $296.42’s average target is 8.38% above currents $273.49 stock price. Mastercard had 22 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MA in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Outperform” rating. Raymond James maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $30800 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Deutsche Bank. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Nomura. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of MA in report on Monday, September 9 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, September 13 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation sold $4.32M worth of stock or 15,890 shares. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 169,531 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 4.83M shares. Community Financial Bank Na holds 530 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Stifel accumulated 0.52% or 755,730 shares. Btc Capital Mngmt stated it has 1.2% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation holds 0.69% or 114,023 shares. Kdi Prtnrs Lc holds 5.37% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 54,227 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 2,695 are held by Mairs And. Cambridge Tru, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,413 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh invested in 0.02% or 8,281 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 209,120 shares or 1.83% of all its holdings. Armstrong Henry H holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 10,116 shares. Crestwood Advisors Gru Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,338 shares.

The stock increased 0.93% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $23.8. About 116,647 shares traded. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (RNP) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

