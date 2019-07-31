Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL) EPS Estimated At $0.01; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PL) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 12 after the close.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 94.74% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. T_PL’s profit would be $333,001 giving it 253.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc.’s analysts see -80.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.14. About 700 shares traded. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PL) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ZIOPHARM Oncology had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of ZIOP in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. See ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) latest ratings:

04/04/2019 Broker: Lake Street Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

01/04/2019 Broker: Laidlaw Rating: Buy New Target: $7.5 Initiates Coverage On

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $5.5 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company has market cap of $337.66 million. The firm produces renewable fuel for electricity generation in the form of industrial wood pellets, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power. It has a 42.61 P/E ratio. It also provides carbon-neutral products for residential customers; and animal bedding and sorbent products for pets.

