Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL) EPS Estimated At $0.01; Shorts at Dfb Healthcare Acquisitions (DFBH) Raised By 7600%

Analysts expect Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PL) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 94.74% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. T_PL’s profit would be $333,001 giving it 239.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc.’s analysts see -80.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.59. About 11,420 shares traded. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PL) has 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Dfb Healthcare Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:DFBH) had an increase of 7600% in short interest. DFBH’s SI was 7,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7600% from 100 shares previously. With 52,400 avg volume, 0 days are for Dfb Healthcare Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:DFBH)’s short sellers to cover DFBH’s short positions. The SI to Dfb Healthcare Acquisitions Corp’s float is 0.03%. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.09. About 200 shares traded. DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) has 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company has market cap of $315.31 million.

Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company has market cap of $319.35 million. The firm produces renewable fuel for electricity generation in the form of industrial wood pellets, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power. It has a 40.29 P/E ratio. It also provides carbon-neutral products for residential customers; and animal bedding and sorbent products for pets.

