Pinnacle Holdings Upped Its Stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by $3.64 Million as Shares Rose; High Pointe Capital Management Holding In Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Was Upped

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 0.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 35 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,851 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 billion, up from 20,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $114.44. About 2.17M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 127.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 8,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,360 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $668,000, up from 6,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 582,178 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 8.32% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Rev $578.4M; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 04/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why P&G (PG) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G introduces virtual SK-II brand ambassador Yumi (Video) – Cincinnati Business Courier – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on June 26, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Analyst Pegs P&G for Double-Digit Return Potential – Schaeffers Research” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What to Do Now in Case the Fed Waits Until September – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Carter Wealth holds 23,230 shares. Bluestein R H has 3,659 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bell Bancorporation, a North Dakota-based fund reported 5,381 shares. Fdx invested in 0.2% or 47,883 shares. Verus Fin Prtn holds 2,359 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Guardian Capital LP has invested 0.38% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cleararc Inc owns 38,489 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Highland Cap Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.35% or 170,420 shares. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Llc holds 375 shares. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0.21% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Gillespie Robinson And Grimm has 0.18% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Edgar Lomax Va reported 156,411 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.84% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Credit Agricole S A owns 5,622 shares. Pinnacle Ltd owns 210,464 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. Skoufalos Ioannis sold 29,621 shares worth $2.86 million. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. Matthew Price sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98 million. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 11. Sheppard Valarie L had sold 1,026 shares worth $99,936. 1.21 million The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $119.77 million were sold by PELTZ NELSON.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $267.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 31 shares to 19,009 shares, valued at $2.97 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,610 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM).