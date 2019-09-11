Pinnacle Holdings Upped Its Procter & Gamble (PG) Position; Whitebox Advisors Cut Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Holding

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased Procter & Gamble (PG) stake by 0.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinnacle Holdings Llc acquired 35 shares as Procter & Gamble (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Pinnacle Holdings Llc holds 20,851 shares with $2.17B value, up from 20,816 last quarter. Procter & Gamble now has $303.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $120.91. About 5.26M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video)

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) stake by 14.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 171,359 shares as Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR)’s stock declined 18.46%. The Whitebox Advisors Llc holds 988,425 shares with $3.40M value, down from 1.16 million last quarter. Nabors Industries Ltd now has $736.06 million valuation. The stock increased 3.18% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $2.435. About 8.73M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. only 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) stake by 2,223 shares to 3,374 valued at $89.21M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Qcr Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH) stake by 6,875 shares and now owns 101,576 shares. Ameriserv Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -2.41% below currents $120.91 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 10 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 8 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, June 28. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, April 24 to “Overweight” rating.

More recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Is Historically Overpriced – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. Also Fool.com published the news titled: “The Odd Reason the Stock Market Could Soar to New Highs – Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019. Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: Finally, Some Relief on the Trade Front – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased Oi S A stake by 2.60M shares to 4.65M valued at $8.74 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) stake by 5.24 million shares and now owns 25.47 million shares. Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Nabors Industries has $6.7 highest and $4 lowest target. $4.50’s average target is 84.80% above currents $2.435 stock price. Nabors Industries had 4 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, March 12.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $474,760 activity. $359,065 worth of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) was bought by Restrepo William J. 50,000 shares valued at $115,695 were bought by Beder Tanya S on Thursday, August 8.