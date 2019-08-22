Pinnacle Holdings Upped Its Position in 3M (MMM) by $20.57 Million as Stock Declined; West Oak Capital Has Lifted Intl Business Machines (IBM) Holding by $438,933

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 38.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 3,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 11,293 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 8,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $134.45. About 1.17 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That’s Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 18/04/2018 – Slowing Cloud Growth Casts Shadow Over IBM’s Turnaround (Video); 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Business Services Rev $4.17B; 17/04/2018 – IBM Turnaround Questioned on Slower Growth of New Businesses; 06/03/2018 – BayCare Hospitals Named Among Nation’s 100 Top Hospitals by IBM Watson Health; 20/03/2018 – IBM and Robin Systems Announce a Joint Solution for the Containerized IBM Db2 Warehouse on Robin Cloud Platform; 24/05/2018 – IBM: Credit Mutuel to Deploy Watson Across All Business Lines; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption; 17/04/2018 – IBM Reports Loss but Higher Revenue

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in 3M (MMM) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 99 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 19,084 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97B, up from 18,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in 3M for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $161.18. About 560,004 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board; 20/03/2018 – MN House of Reps: Bipartisan bill would use 3M settlement dollars to test private wells; 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey); 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csu Producer Resource Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Professional Advisory has invested 0.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Assetmark holds 1,477 shares. Van Eck Corporation reported 29,016 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Green Square Ltd Company accumulated 9,707 shares. Utah Retirement System has invested 0.49% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Mcdaniel Terry has 0.08% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 143,595 are held by Westpac. Evergreen Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 7,549 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Pinnacle holds 0.23% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 20,514 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 526,788 shares. Baldwin Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,969 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 1.18M are owned by Pggm Invests. Metropolitan Life Ins owns 30,341 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Beddow Capital Mgmt accumulated 62,712 shares.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48 million and $267.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lgi Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 70 shares to 16,936 shares, valued at $1.02B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 181 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,153 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).