Pinnacle Holdings Trimmed Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Position by $237.06 Million; As Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Snow Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding by $2.03 Million

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 3,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 75,265 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56 billion, down from 79,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $64.1. About 180,292 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 18,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 289,106 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.97M, down from 308,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $78.9. About 140,263 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 18/04/2018 – AMG Managers Pictet International Adds OCI, Exits REA Group; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – HAS TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN CERTAIN TANTALUM MINING AND PROCESSING OPERATIONS IN BRAZIL AS A RESULT OF ONGOING NATIONAL TRUCKERS STRIKE; 21/03/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Publishes 2017 Annual Report and Agenda for the 2018 Annual Meeting; 29/05/2018 – AMG REPORTS NATHANIEL DALTON SUCCEEDS SEAN M. HEALEY AS CEO; 08/03/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – INTENDS TO DECLARE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.28 PER ORDINARY SHARE OVER FINANCIAL YEAR 2017; 20/04/2018 – DJ Affiliated Managers Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMG); 29/05/2018 – AMG DOESN’T EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT AS A RESULT OF STRIKE; 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q AUM $831B, EST. $827.85B; 29/05/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC – NATHANIEL DALTON HAS ALSO BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – WILL PROVIDE FURTHER UPDATES IN DUE COURSE

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48 million and $267.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Superior Industries (NYSE:SUP) by 15,807 shares to 68,914 shares, valued at $328.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hess Midstream Partners by 1,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Bok Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 5,554 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hightower Trust Lta invested in 0.12% or 15,959 shares. Finemark Bankshares & owns 4,941 shares. New York-based Schafer Cullen Management Incorporated has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Brookfield Asset Mngmt owns 0.84% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 3.29 million shares. First Tru Advisors Lp owns 106,972 shares. Perella Weinberg Mgmt Lp has 1.19% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Us Savings Bank De holds 106,171 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Private Trust Company Na has invested 0.21% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Arcadia Inv Mi holds 3,934 shares. 12,548 were accumulated by Argent Trust. Bryn Mawr Tru invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Tortoise Cap Advisors has invested 6.04% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has 0.52% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Fmr Ltd owns 111,003 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AMG shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust, a New York-based fund reported 6,718 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Com reported 20,137 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Amica Retiree stated it has 1,384 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 28 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Westpac Bk Corp holds 24,328 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Allstate holds 30,752 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Pnc Svcs invested 0% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Rampart Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 477 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 1,015 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Somerset Tru Commerce holds 0.14% or 2,511 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas invested in 7,810 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 0.02% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 7,752 shares. Arbiter Cap Llc holds 0.04% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Renaissance Techs Ltd Company has 0.12% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43 billion and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 104,618 shares to 524,800 shares, valued at $6.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Junior Gold Min by 11,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM).