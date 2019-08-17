Pinnacle Holdings Trimmed Its Qcr Holdings (QCRH) Stake by $233.20 Million as Shares Rose; Narwhal Capital Management Maintains Stake in Cvs Health (CVS)

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 52.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 23,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 69,286 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, up from 45,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 9.64M shares traded or 13.93% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Qcr Holdings (QCRH) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 6,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.96% . The hedge fund held 101,576 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45B, down from 108,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Qcr Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $577.38M market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.64. About 28,822 shares traded. QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) has declined 12.55% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical QCRH News: 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $86.7 MLN; 23/03/2018 – QCR Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES PLANS TO BUY BATES COS; 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Management LLC Exits Position in QCR; 20/03/2018 – QCR Holdings: Bates Transaction Expected to Close Late in 2Q or Early 3Q of 2018; 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS – EXCLUDING ONE-TIME MERGER-RELATED EXPENSES, QCR HOLDINGS EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ABOUT 8% ACCRETIVE TO EPS IN 2019; 19/04/2018 – DJ QCR Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QCRH); 19/04/2018 – QCR Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – IN FIRST FULL YEAR AFTER MERGER, 2019, TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE 0.3% ACCRETIVE TO EPS EXCLUDING IMPACT OF FUTURE CONSIDERATION

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $459.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 15,484 shares to 68,338 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 22,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,511 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Muniassets Fd Inc (MUA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was made by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. Shares for $198,769 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. $506,016 worth of stock was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.95, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold QCRH shares while 22 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 9.13 million shares or 1.54% more from 8.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions holds 0% or 800 shares in its portfolio. Endeavour stated it has 681,035 shares or 4.05% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Management Comm has invested 0.01% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Company Mn has 0% invested in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) for 25,381 shares. 8,770 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Prudential Financial holds 0.01% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) or 105,202 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Corp owns 7,596 shares. Monarch Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 38,809 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 97 are owned by Tower Rech Capital Ltd Llc (Trc). Zebra reported 0.12% stake. Invesco Limited reported 13,668 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt Inc reported 244,984 shares stake. Maltese Capital Mngmt Limited Com invested in 380,069 shares.

Analysts await QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 35.38% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.65 per share. QCRH’s profit will be $13.87 million for 10.41 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by QCR Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.