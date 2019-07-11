Pinnacle Holdings Raised Freightcar America (RAIL) Holding by $31.53 Million; Market Valuation Declined; General Dynamics (GD) Holder Longview Asset Management Has Boosted Position by $36.37 Million

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Freightcar America (RAIL) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 5,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 51,620 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $317.98M, up from 46,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Freightcar America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $5.64. About 161,638 shares traded or 22.89% up from the average. FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) has declined 58.42% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RAIL News: 19/04/2018 – DJ FreightCar America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RAIL); 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America Raising Delivery Outlook for 2018; 05/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Insulet, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Cision Ltd., Freightcar A; 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America 1Q Rev $83M

Longview Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Asset Management Llc bought 215,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32.90M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 billion, up from 32.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $182.54. About 867,618 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 24/04/2018 – blacq: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. def; 12/04/2018 – U.S. could reach goal of 355 ship Navy in 2030s -official; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE COMBINATION CREATES A PREMIER PROVIDER OF HIGH-TECH IT SOLUTIONS TO GOVERNMENT TECHNOLOGY SERVICES MARKET; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Battles for IT Firm Amid Trump Defense Bonanza; 13/03/2018 – CSRA Required to Pay Fee to General Dynamics if CSRA Terminates Merger Agreement; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOARD BOOSTS DIV; 18/03/2018 – CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics and CSRA Amend Definitive Merger Agreement to Increase Offer Price to $41.25 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS TAX REFORM HELPING GULFSTREAM DEMAND; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards General Dynamics Cloud Services Contract

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold RAIL shares while 19 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 8.44 million shares or 6.31% less from 9.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Legal And General Gru Public Limited Com holds 2,027 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,900 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 15,097 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). 2,949 are held by Citigroup Inc. Brandywine Glob Investment Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 87,800 shares or 0% of the stock. 18,278 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 0% invested in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Pacific Ridge Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Co owns 211,215 shares. Jump Trading Limited Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,600 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Art Limited has 10,873 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab invested in 0% or 7 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated owns 0% invested in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) for 410,202 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $73,617 activity. MADDEN THOMAS A had bought 2,000 shares worth $12,417 on Friday, May 17.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $267.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 31 shares to 19,009 shares, valued at $2.97 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 2,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,421 shares, and cut its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading.

