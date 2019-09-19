Pinnacle Holdings Raised A T & T (T) Holding By $32.24 Million; Landmark Bancorp (LARK)’s Sentiment Is 1.11

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased A T & T (T) stake by 20.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pinnacle Holdings Llc acquired 962 shares as A T & T (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Pinnacle Holdings Llc holds 5,616 shares with $188.19 million value, up from 4,654 last quarter. A T & T now has $270.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $37.06. About 9.58 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS REDUCED ITS IPO PRICE RANGE TO $16.00 TO $17.00 FROM PRIOR RANGE OF $19.00 TO $22.00 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs Third Tower Deal to Contribute to FirstNet Buildout; 20/04/2018 – AT&T Builds On 5G Foundation In More Than 100 New Markets; 16/04/2018 – AT&T Launches Home Internet in Mexico on Mobile Network; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of AT&T; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – CO’S NETWORK-RELATED COSTS HAVE TRENDED DOWN AS IT HAS MOVED TO SOFTWARE-DEFINED NETWORK; 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner–Update; 26/03/2018 – AT&T TRIAL RESTART DELAYED AS COURT DEALS WITH ISSUE; 23/03/2018 – AT&T: CWA-REPRESENTED EMPLOYEES RATIFY MOBILITY SOUTHEAST PACT

Landmark Bancorp Inc (LARK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.60, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 10 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 9 sold and reduced equity positions in Landmark Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 802,588 shares, up from 800,148 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Landmark Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 7 New Position: 3.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $183,301 activity.

The stock increased 0.86% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 3,604 shares traded. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (LARK) has declined 11.73% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LARK News: 24/04/2018 – NATIONAL COMMERCE CORP – BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF NCC, NBC, LANDMARK AND FIRST LANDMARK BANK HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TRANSACTION; 22/04/2018 DJ Landmark Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LARK); 24/04/2018 – NATIONAL COMMERCE CORP – SUBSEQUENT TO MERGER, FIRST LANDMARK BANK WILL BECOME A PART OF NBC

More notable recent Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Manhattan bank hires former Missouri Bank & Trust president – Kansas City Business Journal” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Landmark Bancorp: A Modest Valuation But Limited Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “King River Capital Announces Investment in Lark Technologies, High Growth Silicon Valley Venture; Completes Second Close of Fund Capital – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company has market cap of $102.83 million. The firm accepts various deposits comprising non-interest bearing demand deposits, money market and checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 10.04 P/E ratio. It also offers various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. for 73,292 shares. Naples Global Advisors Llc owns 19,452 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has 0.06% invested in the company for 101,825 shares. The Colorado-based Jbf Capital Inc. has invested 0.05% in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks, a Kansas-based fund reported 83,176 shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T Argues Back – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T May Continue To Rise Despite Distractions – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T’s ‘Underperformance’ Has Been No Great Tragedy – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T Is Challenged, But Will It Change Things – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T’s World Was Shaken This Week – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trillium Asset Mgmt Lc owns 14,209 shares. Perella Weinberg Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.28% or 189,640 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Associate Ca holds 0.07% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 12,606 shares. 167,586 are owned by Van Eck Associate Corp. Mount Vernon Associate Md reported 47,257 shares stake. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.46% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 0.26% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Highlander Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 37,361 shares. Moreover, Gargoyle Invest Advisor Limited Liability Company has 1.11% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 29,929 shares. Perkins Capital Management stated it has 1.21% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.36% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Personal Financial Serv reported 0.07% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sigma Planning reported 366,641 shares. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has 56,694 shares.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased Coca (NYSE:KO) stake by 177 shares to 19,906 valued at $1.01B in 2019Q2. It also reduced Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) stake by 5,455 shares and now owns 111,435 shares. Travelers (NYSE:TRV) was reduced too.