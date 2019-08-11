Pinnacle Holdings Position In Antero Midstream (AM) Was Has Boosted; Abrams Bison Investments Has Upped Position in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD)

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Antero Midstream Corp (AM) by 211.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 211,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.19% . The hedge fund held 311,361 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29B, up from 99,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Antero Midstream Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.48% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $7.25. About 7.81 million shares traded or 41.80% up from the average. Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) has declined 52.65% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.65% the S&P500. Some Historical AM News: 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 25/04/2018 – Antero Midstream Partners 1Q EPS 43c; 28/03/2018 Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 24/05/2018 – Antero Midstream Partners Short-Interest Ratio Up to 10 Days; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 20/04/2018 – DJ Antero Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AM); 25/04/2018 – ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $161.2M; 18/04/2018 – ANTERO MIDSTREAM PARTNERS INCREASED DISTRIBUTION TO 39C/UNIT

Abrams Bison Investments Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 34.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc bought 130,000 shares as the company's stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 507,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.21 million, up from 377,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $126.17. About 1.35 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN '18; 13/03/2018 – PXD SAYS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL'; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “With Cash for M&A or Buybacks, Chevron Stock Is Only Going to Get Better – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pioneer Natural Resources declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 32,000 were reported by Art Ltd Llc. 50,000 are owned by Arosa Mngmt Limited Partnership. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,806 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Coe Llc holds 1.39% or 7,880 shares. Royal London Asset reported 68,916 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Waddell Reed Fincl invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Tokio Marine Asset Management Company Ltd accumulated 6,807 shares. Dana Investment reported 63,206 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Company reported 1.33% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.02% or 28,511 shares. Becker Management holds 6,596 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 240,937 shares. 215,856 are owned by Anchor Cap Advisors Ltd Co.

More notable recent Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CannTrust: The Likely Outcome Of Its Strategic Review – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “I Am Bullish On Noble Midstream Partners – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Relic: The Cheapest It’s Been In Years – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TransDigm: Blowout Numbers Support Higher Stock Price – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cypress Energy Partners: Distribution Compromised – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $267.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 152 shares to 20,569 shares, valued at $1.71 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) by 14,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,289 shares, and cut its stake in Encore Capital Group (Prn).