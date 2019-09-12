Pinnacle Holdings Lowered Aircastle LTD (AYR) Stake; Fiduciary Trust Company Has Upped United Technologies (UTX) Position

Fiduciary Trust Company increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 1.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fiduciary Trust Company acquired 3,401 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Fiduciary Trust Company holds 244,347 shares with $31.81M value, up from 240,946 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $118.99B valuation. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $137.9. About 2.08M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”; 23/05/2018 – United Tech: Most Job Openings Will Result From Retirements, Normal Turnover; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased Aircastle Ltd (AYR) stake by 3.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 2,560 shares as Aircastle Ltd (AYR)’s stock rose 3.18%. The Pinnacle Holdings Llc holds 74,779 shares with $1.59B value, down from 77,339 last quarter. Aircastle Ltd now has $1.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 231,734 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE $202.7 MILLI; 19/04/2018 – Aircastle to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Aircastle Ltd. To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’, Outlk Stbl; 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q EPS 73c; 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES AIRCASTLE LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aircastle Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYR)

Among 3 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.67’s average target is 12.89% above currents $137.9 stock price. United Technologies had 8 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co on Monday, June 24 to “Outperform”.

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) stake by 12,018 shares to 306,375 valued at $31.17M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) stake by 2,011 shares and now owns 37,136 shares. Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baldwin Mngmt has invested 0.3% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Eqis Cap Management stated it has 16,236 shares. Hellman Jordan Incorporated Ma invested 0.86% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Papp L Roy owns 33,870 shares. Old Commercial Bank In has 31,084 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.51% or 20,960 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt holds 202,089 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Winch Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hrt Limited Liability holds 0.55% or 67,238 shares in its portfolio. Tiedemann Llc owns 11,663 shares. Pinnacle Fincl has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Kentucky Retirement invested in 37,774 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Jane Street Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Parsons Management Ri holds 43,773 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Amica Retiree Tru owns 1,693 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold AYR shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 44.06 million shares or 3.96% more from 42.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark stated it has 64 shares. Affinity Inv Advisors Ltd has invested 0.12% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Gam Hldg Ag owns 18,545 shares. Century Companies Inc holds 24,967 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amg Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.28% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Next Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Meeder Asset holds 0% or 884 shares in its portfolio. Prudential holds 0.02% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) or 509,405 shares. 37,250 were reported by Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 0% or 32,425 shares. Carroll Assoc owns 1,740 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Investments reported 404,041 shares. Invesco invested 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Donald Smith & has 0.15% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR).

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) stake by 140 shares to 5,239 valued at $164.45 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Jpmorgan (NYSE:JPM) stake by 4 shares and now owns 22,828 shares. Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was raised too.

Analysts await Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. AYR’s profit will be $38.50 million for 11.50 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Aircastle Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.95% EPS growth.