Pinnacle Holdings Lifted Superior Industries (SUP) Holding By $75.23 Million; Renaissance Technologies Has Decreased By $8.57 Million Its Techtarget (TTGT) Holding

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased Techtarget Inc (TTGT) stake by 44.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 535,596 shares as Techtarget Inc (TTGT)’s stock rose 35.41%. The Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 675,404 shares with $10.99M value, down from 1.21 million last quarter. Techtarget Inc now has $655.08M valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.69. About 21,834 shares traded. TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) has declined 21.33% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TTGT News: 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 06/03/2018 TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Buys New 1.7% Position in TechTarget; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 15/05/2018 – Ashford Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TechTarget; 18/04/2018 – TechTarget Launches SearchEnterpriseAl.com to Help Leading Data Science and Analytics Teams Stay Ahead of the Rapidly-Exploding Al and Machine Learning Technology Markets; 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC QTRLY SHR $0.07; 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC SEES FOR FULL YEAR, ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN $29 MLN AND $31 MLN; 04/05/2018 – River Road Asset Management LLC Exits Position in TechTarget; 16/05/2018 – TechTarget Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased Superior Industries (SUP) stake by 29.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinnacle Holdings Llc acquired 15,807 shares as Superior Industries (SUP)’s stock declined 46.78%. The Pinnacle Holdings Llc holds 68,914 shares with $328.03 million value, up from 53,107 last quarter. Superior Industries now has $66.13 million valuation. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.0431 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6331. About 28,373 shares traded. Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) has declined 85.45% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SUP News: 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 15/03/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.50; 21/05/2018 – Superior Industries Presenting at Conference May 23; 15/03/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES 4Q LOSS/SHR 50C, EST. EPS 33C; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries 1Q EPS 7c; 15/03/2018 – Superior Industries Sees 2018 EBIT $185M-EBIT $200M; 15/03/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC – SUPERIOR IS REAFFIRMING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK PROVIDED ON JANUARY 17, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Superior Industries Sees 2018 Sales $1.45B-$1.50B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Superior Industries International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUP); 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries Backs 2018 Cash Flow From Ops $160M-$180M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TTGT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 18.72 million shares or 0.88% less from 18.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 28,141 shares. Punch Assocs stated it has 1.11% in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). Pnc Fincl Grp reported 0% in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0% invested in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). Yorktown has 0.17% invested in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) for 33,172 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 4,156 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 7,400 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Liability stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). Mutual Of America Capital accumulated 0% or 617 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank owns 218 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 31,462 shares. Granahan Investment Mngmt Ma holds 0.33% or 376,306 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 76,238 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). Marathon Capital holds 52,125 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio.

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased Welbilt Inc stake by 27,400 shares to 382,700 valued at $6.27 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) stake by 512,600 shares and now owns 2.97 million shares. Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold SUP shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 18.74 million shares or 6.27% less from 19.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dc Capital reported 1.20 million shares. Jump Trading reported 0.02% stake. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 20,168 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 218,365 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential invested 0% in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Credit Suisse Ag reported 16,618 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 79,173 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 68,633 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 1.64 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 11,858 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Group reported 0% stake. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Co stated it has 52,054 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 915 were reported by Gradient Limited Co. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) holds 0% or 700 shares.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased Greenbriar (Prn) stake by 5,000 shares to 1.52M valued at $1.46 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aircastle Ltd (NYSE:AYR) stake by 1,975 shares and now owns 77,339 shares. Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) was reduced too.