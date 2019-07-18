Pinnacle Holdings Lifted Mdc Holdings (MDC) Position by $73.49 Million; Facebook (FB) Stake Maintained by Abrams Capital Management Lp

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Mdc Holdings (MDC) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 2,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 38,467 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 billion, up from 35,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Mdc Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $37.37. About 150,906 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 13.62% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 28/03/2018 – Richmond American Announces Brand-New Community And Floor Plans In Herriman; 17/04/2018 – Richmond American Announces Model Grand Opening Event In Loveland; 07/05/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings’ Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding And Building Products Conference To Be Webcast Live; 13/03/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms MDC Holdings ‘BB+’ Rating, Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Richmond American Announces Grand Opening Event In Peyton; 15/05/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Groveland; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Dollar Value of Net New Orders Up 15% to $863.7M; 14/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Zimbabwe’s first poll since Mugabe set for July

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81M, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $569.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $199.57. About 6.38 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Second day of U.S. congressional hearings awaits Facebook CEO Zuckerberg; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Friend charged with assault in viral Facebook Live shooting; 04/04/2018 – Facebook says up to 87m users hit by data scandal; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says It’s Possible Most Users Had Their Data Accessed; 29/05/2018 – COO Sheryl Sandberg emphasized that threats are always evolving, and Facebook is trying to anticipate future threats, not just react; 29/03/2018 – Facebook’s announcement was part of an effort to clean up its data collection practices after news that millions of user profiles were harvested by an outside agency; 04/05/2018 – National Post: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription based version of its service: sources…; 22/03/2018 – Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary: Facebook will survive because ‘there’s nowhere else to go’; 22/03/2018 – GERMANY’S BARLEY: FACEBOOK REGULATORY QUESTIONS AN EU ISSUE

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48 million and $267.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment (Prn) by 5,000 shares to 1.97M shares, valued at $1.20B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pdl Biopharma (Prn) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.25M shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MDC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 44.86 million shares or 11.75% less from 50.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 53,956 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd reported 32,726 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). 149,762 were reported by Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Vanguard Gp has 0.01% invested in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 5.27 million shares. Missouri-based Parkside Finance Bankshares And Trust has invested 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). First Advsr LP reported 81,495 shares. Raymond James Inc invested in 85,220 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 316,328 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Sei Investments Co holds 0% of its portfolio in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) for 259 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 225,699 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 7,474 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 331,947 shares.

Abrams Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.62B and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barnes & Noble Ed Inc by 1.61 million shares to 4.26 million shares, valued at $17.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 14,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 561,258 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Lp holds 45,955 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Monroe Commercial Bank & Tru Mi invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bender Robert & Associate reported 53,833 shares or 4.4% of all its holdings. Picton Mahoney Asset Management stated it has 69,400 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Georgia-based Bowen Hanes And has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Thornburg Inv Inc invested in 976,368 shares or 1.57% of the stock. Sequoia Advsr Lc reported 0.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Seatown Pte invested in 194,151 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Co, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,400 shares. Tekne Mgmt Lc accumulated 8.58% or 198,680 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Maryland Management reported 1.56% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Susquehanna Int Grp Llp owns 1.91M shares. Axon Cap Lp invested 17.68% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Guinness Asset holds 1% or 35,340 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $11.16 million activity. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock or 4,761 shares. Sandberg Sheryl had sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97 million on Wednesday, January 23. The insider Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000.