Pinnacle Holdings Lifted Its Midsouth Bancorp (MSL) Position by $2.45 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Ipswich Investment Management Co Increases Stake in Costco Whsl New (COST)

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Midsouth Bancorp (MSL) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 215 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.61% . The hedge fund held 26,140 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298.26 million, up from 25,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Midsouth Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 32,876 shares traded. MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) has declined 13.57% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MSL News: 26/04/2018 – Midsouth Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 30/05/2018 – MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividends and Election of D. Michael “Mike” Kramer to Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividends and Election of D. Michael “Mike” Kramer to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Midsouth Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 23/04/2018 DJ MidSouth Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSL)

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 1,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 16,698 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04 million, up from 15,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $292.05. About 1.54M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Investment Counsel holds 7.27% or 81,775 shares in its portfolio. Chilton Inv Company Ltd Limited Liability Company has 437,736 shares. 16,419 were accumulated by Captrust Advisors. North Star Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.02% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 1,176 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Llc holds 3,759 shares. Illinois-based Coe Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 2.07% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Ci Invests invested 0% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Montecito State Bank And Trust invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Com reported 11,015 shares. Atlas Browninc stated it has 3,290 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Company, a New York-based fund reported 569,015 shares. Howard Hughes Med Institute holds 10,000 shares. Philadelphia Tru owns 2,407 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.13% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Brown Advisory Securities Lc holds 0.36% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 6,362 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 5 investors sold MSL shares while 21 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 11.24 million shares or 5.94% more from 10.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co stated it has 8,765 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.51 million were reported by Fj Capital Management. Salzhauer Michael reported 137,226 shares. Vanguard reported 817,143 shares. Mendon Capital Advsrs Corp invested 0.92% of its portfolio in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). 55,377 were accumulated by Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Bridgeway Mngmt Incorporated has 0.02% invested in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). Goldman Sachs has invested 0% in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). Savings Bank Of New York Mellon owns 55,169 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited Company has 0.24% invested in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). 3,746 were accumulated by Citigroup. 780 are held by Ameritas Investment Ptnrs. State Street reported 228,491 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De invested in 7,247 shares or 0% of the stock.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $267.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) by 31 shares to 19,155 shares, valued at $2.63B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,610 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

