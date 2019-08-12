Pinnacle Holdings Lifted By $3.64 Million Its Procter & Gamble (PG) Holding; The Marcus (MCS) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Marcus Corp had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Barrington. Benchmark maintained The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) rating on Friday, March 1. Benchmark has “Buy” rating and $45 target. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Benchmark. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold”. See The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $41 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $49 Maintain

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased Procter & Gamble (PG) stake by 0.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinnacle Holdings Llc acquired 35 shares as Procter & Gamble (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Pinnacle Holdings Llc holds 20,851 shares with $2.17B value, up from 20,816 last quarter. Procter & Gamble now has $290.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $115.91. About 3.32 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased Wal (NYSE:WMT) stake by 31 shares to 19,565 valued at $1.91 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lannett Company (NYSE:LCI) stake by 260 shares and now owns 53,833 shares. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Tremblant Gru has invested 0.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Brookmont Management has 2.05% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 40,380 were reported by Invest Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corp. Edgemoor Invest Advsr has invested 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.09% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moneta Grp Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 19,606 shares. Foyston Gordon And Payne Inc accumulated 0.11% or 5,377 shares. The Oregon-based M Holding Incorporated has invested 1.79% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Franklin Street Advisors Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 134,833 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Limited holds 0.02% or 31,147 shares. Wms Partners Limited Liability accumulated 1.34% or 51,742 shares. Moreover, Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.26% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Eaton Vance Mngmt has 1.19% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4.98 million shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited reported 2,663 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of PG in report on Friday, June 28 to “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 17 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $111 target in Friday, March 29 report. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Thursday, February 21. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform”.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.98 million activity. The insider Matthew Price sold $1.98M. $895,500 worth of stock was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million. Taylor David S also sold $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13.

The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $35.65. About 129,989 shares traded. The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) has declined 8.64% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MCS News: 07/03/2018 Marcus Theatres® to Host Second Annual Marcus CineLatino Milwaukee Film Festival, April 11-15, 2018; 07/04/2018 – jenny strasburg: Breaking on @DowJones Deutsche Bank Investment-Banking Executive Marcus Schenck Has Discussed Leaving. More to; 11/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Webcast May 8, 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Nationally Recognized Firms Selected to Design Milwaukee’s First Arts-Focused Hotel; 11/05/2018 – Marcus Corp Presenting at Conference May 23; 11/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Webcast May 8, 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 12/03/2018 – Marcus Corp Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 13/03/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Celebrates Award-Winning Properties; 26/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation Reports Record Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 23/03/2018 – Marcus Theatres® Recognizes Vendor Partners of Excellence

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.78 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold The Marcus Corporation shares while 44 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 19.44 million shares or 8.32% more from 17.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 49,245 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. 374,779 were accumulated by Prudential Finance Incorporated. Moody Bank & Trust Division accumulated 0% or 88 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 14,900 shares stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 244,901 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Mason Street Advisors Ltd stated it has 0.01% in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). Secor Advisors Lp has 0.06% invested in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) for 7,639 shares. Citigroup reported 20,558 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,158 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 0% or 13,205 shares in its portfolio. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 39,246 shares. Eam accumulated 0.17% or 17,104 shares. Westwood Holding Gru owns 698,515 shares. Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) for 66,406 shares.

