Pinnacle Holdings Lifted Argan (AGX) Holding by $9.99 Million; Pettee Investors Trimmed Its Stake in Huntington Ingalls Ind. (HII) as Share Value Rose

Pettee Investors Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Ind. (HII) by 41.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc sold 1,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 2,150 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Ind. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $208.54. About 153,936 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/04/2018 – VIDEO RELEASE–Aircraft Carrier John F. Kennedy Reaches 75 Percent Structural Completion; 20/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Three Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored By The Manufacturing Institute For Their Achievements; 06/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR OF EDUCATION FOR THE APPRENTICE SCHOOL AT NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING; 10/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Inactivation of First Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier Enterprise (CVN 65); 09/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Retired President of Newport News Shipbuilding Honored With Navy League’s Nimitz Award; 07/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE– Huntington Ingalls Industries Begins Fabrication of Destroyer Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125); 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS 1Q EPS $3.48, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST. $4.07; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS 1Q REV. $1.87B, EST. $1.74B

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Argan (AGX) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 200 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The hedge fund held 28,037 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 billion, up from 27,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Argan for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $613.45M market cap company. It closed at $39.24 lastly. It is down 7.02% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48 million and $267.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) by 3,751 shares to 104,485 shares, valued at $2.43 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freddie Mac (FMCKI) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,105 shares, and cut its stake in Encore Capital Group (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold HII shares while 126 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 5.59% less from 36.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex LP reported 7,452 shares. The New York-based Rr Prtn LP has invested 6.57% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Victory Capital Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 80,741 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 11,096 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Washington Natl Bank holds 0% or 6 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Lc invested in 84 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Ftb Advsrs holds 0% or 105 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia holds 0.06% or 72,879 shares in its portfolio. 25,922 were reported by Amp Capital Invsts Ltd. M&T Financial Bank owns 3,653 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 49,000 were accumulated by Nomura Incorporated. Fil Ltd accumulated 119,296 shares. Duncker Streett And Co reported 17 shares.