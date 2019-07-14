Pinnacle Holdings Increases Stake in Citigroup (C); As Mondelezinternational (MDLZ) Shares Rose, Holder Fayez Sarofim & Company Has Decreased Its Stake

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 0.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 40 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,524 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 billion, up from 20,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 15.08M shares traded or 14.35% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 28/03/2018 – DUBAI’S NOOR BANK IS SAID TO PICK CITI, DEUTSCHE BANK FOR SUKUK; 08/05/2018 – Julie VerHage: Scoop: SoFi is launching a credit card within the next year and just hired a former Citi Executive to help; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Sets Restrictions on Gun Sales by Business Partners; 19/04/2018 – Citigroup at Capital Link International Shipping Forum Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $350 MLN 4.450% SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2027 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – GHANA TO SAVE $60M YEARLY FROM EXTENDING KARPOWER DEAL: CITI FM; 07/05/2018 – Activist Investor ValueAct Has a Roughly $1.2 Billion Stake in Citigroup — Letter; 10/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $61; 06/04/2018 – Finance Outlook: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5

Fayez Sarofim & Company decreased its stake in Mondelezinternational (MDLZ) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company sold 25,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.44 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321.26 million, down from 6.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Mondelezinternational for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 3.83 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ); 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $267.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 2,115 shares to 41,266 shares, valued at $1.46 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.06M for 23.92 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

