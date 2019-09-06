Pinnacle Holdings Increases Stake in 3M (MMM); Sadoff Investment Management Has Decreased Xilinx (XLNX) Stake by $2.00 Million

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 15,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 605,133 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.73M, down from 621,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $106.65. About 412,987 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in 3M (MMM) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 99 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 19,084 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97 billion, up from 18,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in 3M for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $163.69. About 196,976 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48 million and $267.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (Prn) by 10,000 shares to 3.30M shares, valued at $3.05 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lannett Company (NYSE:LCI) by 260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,833 shares, and cut its stake in Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 989,025 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset As accumulated 123,952 shares. Carlson Cap Mgmt reported 4.88% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Aqr Cap Management Lc accumulated 411,483 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Rosenbaum Jay D reported 5,060 shares stake. Brown Advisory holds 301,295 shares. Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management has invested 0.17% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Court Place Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Highstreet Asset reported 1.17% stake. Coastline has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The Ohio-based Dean Assoc Ltd Com has invested 0.67% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fort Lp owns 1,430 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 36,678 were accumulated by Cetera Advsr Ltd. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management holds 1.26% or 7,852 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.08% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owns 4,281 shares. Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Ltd Company invested 0.23% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Jericho Cap Asset Management Lp holds 1.6% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 279,635 shares. Logan Capital Mngmt reported 4,345 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Co Ltd has 1.49% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 10,000 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.07% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 65,986 shares. 31,711 are owned by Laffer Invs. Oppenheimer And Com Incorporated holds 0.13% or 38,442 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 169,526 shares or 2.38% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Ballentine Ltd Liability has 1,674 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 281,463 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Utd Cap Fin Advisers Limited Co holds 0.17% or 188,704 shares. 10.81 million were accumulated by State Street.

