Pinnacle Holdings Increased Position in Bb&T (BBT); Coastline Trust Co Maintains Stake in Nvidia (NVDA)

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Bb&T Corporation (BBT) by 36.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 527 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 1,970 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.79M, up from 1,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $52.42. About 6.28M shares traded or 39.70% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 2,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,268 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84 million, up from 14,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $172.69. About 7.73M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 01/05/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community; 23/05/2018 – GameFace Labs Now Taking Pre-Orders for Android-based VR Headset Powered by NVIDIA Jetson TX2

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $269.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Superior Industries (NYSE:SUP) by 2,810 shares to 66,104 shares, valued at $228.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,844 shares, and cut its stake in United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH).

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “BB&T and SunTrust will become Truist. That means a leadership change in Greater Washington. – Washington Business Journal” on September 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “BB&T Decreases Prime Lending Rate – PRNewswire” published on September 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “The BB&T Leadership Institute campus named for CEO Kelly King – PRNewswire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Local bank branches continue to disappear. Here are the banks with the biggest cuts. – Washington Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Local credit union names former BB&T exec its new CFO – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $687.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 5,035 shares to 78,669 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,534 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nowâ€™s the Time to Cash-In on Nvidia Stock – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nvidia (NVDA) Down 27.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on December 15, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Rise as Trade Progress Monitored – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Stocks These Socially Responsible Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After NVDA Stock Earnings, $200 Is Within Reach – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 17, 2019.