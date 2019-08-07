Pinnacle Holdings Holds Stake in Midsouth Bancorp (MSL); Coca (KO) Shares Rose While Hexavest Has Trimmed by $42.61 Million Its Position

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Midsouth Bancorp (MSL) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 215 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.61% . The hedge fund held 26,140 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298.26M, up from 25,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Midsouth Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.66. About 15,153 shares traded. MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) has declined 13.57% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MSL News: 26/04/2018 – Midsouth Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 30/05/2018 – MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividends and Election of D. Michael “Mike” Kramer to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 DJ MidSouth Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSL); 26/04/2018 – Midsouth Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 30/05/2018 – MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividends and Election of D. Michael “Mike” Kramer to Board of Directors

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 99.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 926,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 7,242 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339,000, down from 933,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $52.99. About 9.63M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 06/03/2018 – Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan; 15/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coca-Cola Amatil ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 17/05/2018 – Coca-Cola at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 17/05/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold MSL shares while 21 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 11.24 million shares or 5.94% more from 10.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard has 817,143 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 143,912 were reported by Bridgeway Management. Rmb Capital Ltd Liability reported 0.24% stake. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 26,842 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 3,746 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 832,975 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Street invested in 228,491 shares. 10,235 are owned by Goldman Sachs Grp. American Grp owns 9,539 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability invested 0% in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL). Jpmorgan Chase And Co stated it has 3,649 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thb Asset Mgmt stated it has 564,786 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 10,220 shares. Jacobs Asset Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 1.17 million shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 18,779 shares.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $267.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets (EEM) by 300 shares to 7,615 shares, valued at $326.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok (NYSE:OKE) by 2,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,475 shares, and cut its stake in Teekay (NYSE:TK).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 23.66 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

