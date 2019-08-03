Pinnacle Holdings Holding in Argan (AGX) Lifted by $9.99 Million; As Ally Finl (ALLY) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Glendon Capital Management LP Has Lowered by $6.75 Million Its Stake

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.71M, down from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $32.05. About 2.94 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 17/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Ally prime auto loan ABS issued between 2016 and 2017; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names David Shevsky Oper Chief of Auto Finance; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20%-30%; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC – 2018 CORE ROTCE TARGET OF 10.5 PCT – 11.5 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Ally Announces Leadership Changes; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY CORE ROTCE 10.6 PCT VS 8.2 PCT; 10/04/2018 – Ally and Fair Announce Strategic Alliance; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Modest Dividend Growth Over Time; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Mark Manzo President Insurance Busines; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Jason Schugel Chief Risk Officer

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Argan (AGX) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 200 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The hedge fund held 28,037 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 billion, up from 27,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Argan for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $612.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $39.21. About 241,617 shares traded or 98.93% up from the average. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $267.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok (NYSE:OKE) by 2,278 shares to 76,475 shares, valued at $5.34 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) by 5,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,323 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD).

Glendon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $947.63 million and $404.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stealthgas Inc (NASDAQ:GASS) by 1.28 million shares to 6.40 million shares, valued at $22.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.