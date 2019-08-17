Pinnacle Holdings Has Upped Its American Airlines Group (AAL) Position; Tennant Company (TNC) SI Increased By 10.1%

Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) had an increase of 10.1% in short interest. TNC’s SI was 540,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.1% from 491,000 shares previously. With 74,100 avg volume, 7 days are for Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC)’s short sellers to cover TNC’s short positions. The SI to Tennant Company’s float is 3.04%. The stock increased 2.66% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $69.15. About 49,424 shares traded. Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) has declined 4.74% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TNC News: 17/04/2018 – Tennant Company Sets New Science-Based Greenhouse Gas Reduction Targets as Part of the Science Based Targets Initiative; 05/04/2018 – Tennant Company to Introduce Autonomous Floor Cleaning Machines; 23/04/2018 – Tennant 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 25/04/2018 – Tennant Company Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 28/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.3 – 32km SE of Tennant, CA; 23/04/2018 – TENNANT CO TNC.N RAISES FY 2018 GAAP SHR VIEW TO $1.70 TO $1.90; 03/05/2018 – New York Post: Not even a psycho David Tennant can save this `Black Mirror’ knockoff; 23/04/2018 – Tennant Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 08/05/2018 – Bodenholm Capital AB Buys New 1.9% Position in Tennant; 23/04/2018 – Tennant 1Q EPS 18c

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased American Airlines Group (AAL) stake by 10.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinnacle Holdings Llc acquired 1,515 shares as American Airlines Group (AAL)’s stock declined 10.03%. The Pinnacle Holdings Llc holds 15,499 shares with $492.25M value, up from 13,984 last quarter. American Airlines Group now has $11.48B valuation. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.79. About 8.89 million shares traded or 35.22% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AAL ENCOURAGED BY ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT, TRAVEL DEMAND STRENGTH; 26/04/2018 – AAL SAYS COST OF TRAVEL SHOULD GO UP WITH HIGHER FUEL PRICES; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS MIAMI-BRASILIA FLIGHT TODAY ON BRAZIL FUEL CONCERN; 24/05/2018 – AAL SAYS RIO, SAO PAULO FLIGHTS NOT AFFECTED; 02/05/2018 – Financial Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 26/04/2018 – AAL:CARRIERS WILL HAVE TO CUT GROWTH PLANS IF FUEL STAYS HIGHER; 15/05/2018 – AAL: PREMIUM ECONOMY TO BE ON ALL WIDEBODIES BY 2Q 2019; 15/05/2018 – AAL WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F

Among 2 analysts covering American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Airlines Group has $56 highest and $4000 lowest target. $46.33’s average target is 79.64% above currents $25.79 stock price. American Airlines Group had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Buy”.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.20 million activity. The insider Leibman Maya bought $138,150. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $1.40M was bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS. KERR DEREK J had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820 on Tuesday, June 4. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R on Tuesday, June 4. 25,000 shares were bought by CAHILL JOHN T, worth $714,973 on Tuesday, June 4. Isom Robert D Jr had bought 15,000 shares worth $416,250 on Tuesday, June 4. Johnson Stephen L had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,582 on Tuesday, June 4.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased Oneok (NYSE:OKE) stake by 2,278 shares to 76,475 valued at $5.34B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pdl Biopharma (Prn) stake by 5,000 shares and now owns 3.25M shares. United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harris Assocs Limited Partnership reported 18.91M shares. Moreover, Advisory Alpha Lc has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 6 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.05% or 14,676 shares in its portfolio. Brave Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 15,350 shares. Hsbc Holding Pcl accumulated 0.03% or 545,000 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com owns 84 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stifel holds 145,611 shares. Deltec Asset Management Lc reported 2.94% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Raymond James And holds 164,658 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rench Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 7,911 shares. Tyvor Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.45 million shares. Highland Mngmt LP holds 510,470 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0.04% or 36.03 million shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% or 114,310 shares in its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invs Incorporated accumulated 2,651 shares.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets cleaning solutions. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. It offers floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent -free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, and specialty surface coatings. It has a 33.9 P/E ratio. The firm also provides equipment maintenance and repair services; and business solutions, such as financing, rental, and leasing programs, as well as machine-to-machine asset management solutions.

