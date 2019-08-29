Pinnacle Holdings Has Upped Citigroup (C) Stake by $2.49 Million; Stock Price Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Harvard Management Co Trimmed Position by $32.29 Million

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 0.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 40 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 20,524 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 billion, up from 20,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $63.46. About 2.24M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Issuer Rating To Citigroup Global Markets Deutschland Ag; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 08/05/2018 – LeapRate: Exclusive: ITI Capital (formerly FXCM Securities) hires ex Citi and Merrill exec Richard McCall as COO -…; 07/05/2018 – LIFEPOINT HEALTH INC LPNT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $54; 12/04/2018 – SBA COMMUNICATIONS IN REFINANCING PACT W/CITI FOR ITS REVOLVER; 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S TRUSCOTT AS MD IN UK INVESTMENT BANK; 26/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC WFT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $3.4 FROM $2.8; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 12/04/2018 – U.S. senator slams bank gun policies, threatens consumer complaint; 26/04/2018 – CITI NAMES RICK MCINTIRE GLOBAL HEAD COMMODITIES INVESTOR SALES

Harvard Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvard Management Co Inc sold 170,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 870,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $165.27M, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvard Management Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $941.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $208.29. About 4.74 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – It’s time to bet against Apple, says technical trader; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 05/04/2018 – IGNORE: APPLE’S 2018 PROGRESS REPORT PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 30/05/2018 – China Apple Market Report 2018 – Analysis And Forecast To 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/04/2018 – DJ Apple Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAPL); 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 01/05/2018 – @JimCramer reflects on $AAPL earnings after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google:; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birmingham Cap Mgmt Company Al has invested 0.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Diligent Ltd Llc invested in 3.24% or 29,939 shares. Villere St Denis J & Co Ltd Com reported 0.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amica Mutual Ins has invested 3.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lincluden owns 0.36% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 19,570 shares. Trillium Asset Management Limited Co holds 1.7% or 177,539 shares in its portfolio. Jensen Mgmt invested 3.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Archford Strategies Ltd Com owns 1.7% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 24,252 shares. 1.42M are held by Fort Washington Advsr Oh. Weiss Asset LP accumulated 1,154 shares. Amer Century Inc has 2.57% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 2.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 136,660 shares. Kynikos Ltd Partnership owns 17,177 shares. Ccm Invest Advisers reported 3.32% stake. Ballentine Prns Ltd invested in 0.56% or 56,805 shares.

