Pinnacle Holdings Has Trimmed Boeing (BA) Holding by $11.82 Million; Stock Declined; Coca Cola Co (KO) Position Upped by Retirement Systems Of Alabama

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 0.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 31 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 19,884 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58B, down from 19,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $357.69. About 721,526 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – China denies it offered package to slash U.S. trade gap by $200 bln; 28/05/2018 – AIR FRANCE SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH PILOTS ON FLYING BOEING 787; 08/03/2018 – BOEING – CO WILL OVERSEE SCREENING, SELECTION & TRAINING OF 100 OKAY AIRWAYS PILOT CADETS OVER NEXT 5 YRS; 11/04/2018 – Boeing 737-400F to Offer Greater Flexibility and Support Rapid Growth of Azul’s Cargo Unit; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYSBOEING, AIRBUS LICENSES TO SELL AIRCRAFT, COMPONENTS TO IRAN WILL BE REVOKED; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS WTO AIRBUS SUBSIDY RULING CLEARS WAY FOR U.S. TO SEEK REMEDIES IN THE FORM OF TARIFFS ON EU IMPORTS TO THE U.S; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: IAM FILES THIRD PETITION AT BOEING SOUTH CAROLINA; 21/03/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS NO DECISION YET ON STRUCTURE FOR BOEING DEAL; 08/03/2018 – RPT-CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY – STATEMENT

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 47,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 2.81M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.88 million, up from 2.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 975,907 shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record; 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ARCA CONTINENTAL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 5,032 shares to 285,416 shares, valued at $30.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 3,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,491 shares, and cut its stake in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg, Japan-based fund reported 16.25 million shares. Hl Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.49% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 40,657 were reported by Ferguson Wellman Management Incorporated. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.59% stake. First Interstate Commercial Bank owns 20,405 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Wellington Shields Capital Management Ltd holds 0.41% or 51,636 shares. Sather Inc invested 0.05% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Greenleaf Trust, Michigan-based fund reported 39,020 shares. Johnson Fincl Gp invested in 0.06% or 13,896 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.17% or 73,482 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.26% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 30,920 are held by M&R Mgmt. Timucuan Asset Mngmt Fl reported 0.44% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Hikari Power accumulated 46,000 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 32,346 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $267.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains Gp Holdings by 1,015 shares to 60,982 shares, valued at $1.52B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bok Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 1,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Alaska Communications System (NASDAQ:ALSK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 50,179 shares stake. Rothschild Il reported 1.76% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 12,935 are owned by Old Financial Bank In. Lmr Prns Llp has 0.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Company has 0.08% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Portland Global Ltd Co reported 1,367 shares. Iberiabank Corporation stated it has 2,182 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Steinberg Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 0.19% or 544 shares. Thompson Inc has 1.5% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hyman Charles D owns 103,888 shares or 4.07% of their US portfolio. Twin has invested 1.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc accumulated 1,667 shares. North Star Investment Management Corporation has invested 0.35% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).