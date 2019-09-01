Pinnacle Holdings Has Raised Stake in Superior Industries (SUP) by $75.23 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Cryder Capital Partners Llp Has Boosted Position by $493,735

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Superior Industries (SUP) by 29.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 15,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 46.78% . The hedge fund held 68,914 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $328.03M, up from 53,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Superior Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.75. About 252,473 shares traded. Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) has declined 85.45% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SUP News: 15/03/2018 – Superior Industries Sees 2018 Sales $1.45B-$1.50B; 15/03/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES 4Q LOSS/SHR 50C, EST. EPS 33C; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries Backs 2018 Adj Ebitda $185M-$200M; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries 1Q Net $10.3M; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries 1Q EPS 7c; 15/03/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES 4Q ADJ EBITDA $48.9M, EST. $48.7M; 15/03/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC SUP.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.45 BLN TO $1.5 BLN; 09/05/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC – 2018 OUTLOOK REAFFIRMED; 15/03/2018 – Superior Industries Sees 2018 EBIT $185M-EBIT $200M; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio

Cryder Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp bought 2,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 272,088 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.06 million, up from 269,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.60 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48 million and $267.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 50 shares to 23,974 shares, valued at $2.95 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 31 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,954 shares, and cut its stake in Freddie Mac (FMCKI).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,610 activity. RICHSTONE ELLEN B bought $51,210 worth of stock or 18,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold SUP shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 18.74 million shares or 6.27% less from 19.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) for 13,100 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 15,119 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0% in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Strs Ohio reported 42,400 shares. Paloma Partners Management Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 5,291 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parkside Commercial Bank Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Vanguard Gp accumulated 1.64 million shares. Principal Group Inc Inc accumulated 184,965 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 68,633 shares. Pnc Fin Inc holds 0% or 1,021 shares in its portfolio. Jump Trading Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 12,100 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss accumulated 101,846 shares. Comerica Bancorporation reported 22,725 shares stake. Ameriprise stated it has 422,196 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock.