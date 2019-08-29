Pinnacle Holdings Has Raised Its Procter & Gamble (PG) Holding; White Elm Capital Lowered Servicenow (NOW) Stake

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased Procter & Gamble (PG) stake by 0.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinnacle Holdings Llc acquired 35 shares as Procter & Gamble (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Pinnacle Holdings Llc holds 20,851 shares with $2.17B value, up from 20,816 last quarter. Procter & Gamble now has $301.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $120.64. About 838,358 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C

White Elm Capital Llc decreased Servicenow Inc (NOW) stake by 15.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. White Elm Capital Llc sold 12,300 shares as Servicenow Inc (NOW)’s stock rose 2.59%. The White Elm Capital Llc holds 67,300 shares with $16.59M value, down from 79,600 last quarter. Servicenow Inc now has $49.16B valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $262.2. About 187,090 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT

Among 5 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow has $32000 highest and $242 lowest target. $275.33’s average target is 5.01% above currents $262.2 stock price. ServiceNow had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 12. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Jefferies. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the shares of NOW in report on Wednesday, August 21 to “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of NOW in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fincl owns 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 561 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0.52% or 467,295 shares. Valley Natl Advisers stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corporation invested 3.36% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Putnam Limited Com reported 1.01M shares. Friess Associates Limited Liability Co stated it has 87,059 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability holds 77,670 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Leonard Green And Lp stated it has 15,000 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Pension Serv has invested 0.19% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Glynn Limited Liability Company stated it has 199,667 shares. Dsc Advisors LP holds 0.05% or 1,163 shares in its portfolio. Pdt Prtnrs reported 0.61% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Frontier Company Ltd Llc has invested 0.91% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, Bartlett & Com Ltd Llc has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Laurion Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.07% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.13 million for 285.00 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Trust Lta owns 185,603 shares or 2.48% of their US portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory, a Minnesota-based fund reported 43,083 shares. 29,790 were reported by Hartford Fincl Mngmt. Verity Asset Mngmt has 4,661 shares. Gardner Russo And Gardner Limited Co accumulated 42,780 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Parkside Finance Bancorp And reported 10,824 shares. 58,804 were accumulated by Coastline. Schnieders Capital Mngmt holds 1.11% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 25,042 shares. Valley Advisers holds 1.25% or 41,998 shares. Smithfield Trust owns 67,573 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Barry Advsr Lc accumulated 2,822 shares. Phocas Finance Corp stated it has 0.07% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Chickasaw Ltd holds 24,793 shares. Tremblant reported 20,404 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs owns 85,037 shares.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 51 shares to 19,557 valued at $1.06 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Home Depot (NYSE:HD) stake by 31 shares and now owns 19,759 shares. Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was reduced too.