Pinnacle Holdings Has Raised Haverty Furniture Company (HVT) Holding; Last Week Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Stella-Jones has $50 highest and $46 lowest target. $48’s average target is 20.63% above currents $39.79 stock price. Stella-Jones had 2 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Scotia Capital maintained Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) rating on Monday, March 18. Scotia Capital has “Hold” rating and $46 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) rating on Friday, March 15. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $50 target. See Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) latest ratings:

18/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $46 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $50 Maintain

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased Haverty Furniture Company (HVT) stake by 0.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pinnacle Holdings Llc acquired 315 shares as Haverty Furniture Company (HVT)’s stock declined 6.50%. The Pinnacle Holdings Llc holds 43,485 shares with $740.55M value, up from 43,170 last quarter. Haverty Furniture Company now has $404.64M valuation. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $20.55. About 70,586 shares traded. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) has declined 4.84% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical HVT News: 31/05/2018 – Kevin Haverty Joins Drift’s Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Havertys Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 31/05/2018 – Kevin Haverty Joins Drift’s Board of Directors; 06/04/2018 Havertys Reports Sales for First Quarter; 22/04/2018 – DJ Haverty Furniture Companies Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HVT.A); 19/04/2018 – DJ Haverty Furniture Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HVT); 30/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Haverty Furniture Companies, Armstrong Flooring, VASCO Data Security International, Tallgrass; 01/05/2018 – Haverty Furniture 1Q EPS 29c

More notable recent Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With 28% Earnings Growth, Did Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Havertys Enters St. Louis Market with New Store in Chesterfield, MO – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Haverty’s Comfortable 4% Yield Is Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HVT) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) stake by 4,250 shares to 68,255 valued at $727.60 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Enlink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) stake by 5,619 shares and now owns 311,164 shares. Wal (NYSE:WMT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.97, from 1.87 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold HVT shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 17.33 million shares or 0.84% less from 17.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New Jersey-based Systematic Lp has invested 0.02% in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT). 7,913 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 21,589 shares. Signaturefd Lc holds 102,517 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0% in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) or 12,769 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 1.05 million shares. Goldman Sachs owns 95,986 shares. Moreover, Sterling Capital Management Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT). Alberta Inv Management Corp stated it has 0.01% in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT). Prudential Fincl has 111,459 shares. State Street Corp owns 602,079 shares. Hennessy, a California-based fund reported 121,906 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management has 0.04% invested in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT). Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company owns 11,039 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $53,744 activity. $53,744 worth of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) was bought by HOUGH G. THOMAS on Friday, May 17.

More notable recent Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Days To Buy Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Before The Ex-Dividend Date – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shareholders Are Loving Stella-Jones Inc.’s (TSE:SJ) 1.2% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Form N-PX ETF Series Solutions For: Jun 30 – StreetInsider.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) were released by: Theglobeandmail.com and their article: “The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX – The Globe and Mail” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form N-PX ADVISORS’ INNER CIRCLE For: Jun 30 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019.